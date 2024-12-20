‘Oh I ain’t missing this’: Can you get money back for buying iCloud storage for your iPhone?

This Apple lawsuit might put money back into the hands of iCloud users in the U.K. The lawsuit claims that Apple’s iCloud service ripped off users and is monopolizing the storage market.

Featured Video

Apple iCloud Lawsuit

If you’ve ever been stressed about running out of storage on your iPhone and felt like you had no other choice but to buy iCloud storage, this article is for you. Apple is being sued for exactly that by a U.K. consumer group in a nearly three billion pound lawsuit, according to The Guardian.

Since Apple only offers users iCloud storage up to 5GB and makes you pay for any additional storage after that, the lawsuit claims that 5GB of storage is not a realistic amount to offer since iCloud covers everything from images to music to documents. The premise of the lawsuit is that Apple is forcing users into buying additional iCloud storage and that they are monopolizing the storage market, according to an article by Forbes.

Advertisement

A similar lawsuit was initiated in the U.S. in the spring, but it hasn’t seen as much progress as the one in the U.K. Apple has asked the U.S. court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Apple users’ frustrations around iCloud are warranted. A 2014 study found that 45 percent of users run out of storage every year, and 22 percent run out at least every month. The Daily Dot has previously covered hacks to skip out on buying iCloud storage, like using an external hard drive for your phone.

However, some Apple users, like @theeniselaine, are rejoicing because they never made it to buying iCloud storage. @theeniselaine posted a video dancing with the text overlay, “Apple being sued for icloud coverage. I’m glad I NEVER bought storage.” They captioned the video, “I always had a feeling it was a scam tbh.” Their video has 3.6 million views.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers take to the comments to discuss all things Apple storage.

Advertisement

“Where do i sign up cuz they def be taking my money,” says one comment.

“Yeah cause ain’t no way my storage always full when I barley got anything,” chimes in another.

“Yall do realize your paying for iCloud storage not to extend your phones actual storage,” says another.

“Nah cuz it’s always a random charge that just says “apple” ????” points out another.

Advertisement

@theeniselaine I always had a feeling it was a scam tbh 😂🤔 ♬ original sound – wlrxcarti

Are iCloud users entitled to money back?

What @theeniselaine and commenters might not know is that if this lawsuit wins, iCloud users could be entitled to £70, the equivalent of $88, according to Forbes. This money would be repatriated to 40 million Apple customers who have used this service over the past nine years.

Apple is standing by its iCloud usage protocols and released a statement sharing, “Apple believes in providing our customers with choices. Our users are not required to use iCloud, and many rely on a wide range of third-party alternatives for data storage. In addition, we work hard to make data transfer as easy as possible – whether it’s to iCloud or another service. We reject any suggestion that our iCloud practices are anti-competitive and will vigorously defend against any legal claim otherwise,” as published by Computer Weekly.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @theeniselaine for comment via TikTok comment and direct message and to Apple via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.