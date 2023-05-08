‘They have the audacity to ask for 800 credit score, 3xs rent income, and $50 application fee’: Renter finds out apartment is noisy on first day after moving out of old place due to noise

A user on TikTok has gone viral after moving out of an apartment with noise problems—and into another apartment with noise problems.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikTok user @gammisoou shows an empty apartment. As she walks from room to room, loud footsteps can be heard from the apartment above.

“Lesson learned. When touring a new apartment stick around for a little. And tour it more than once,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. “I spent weeks packing everything up only to realize this is what I agreed to live under on move in day.”

“IM LOSING MY MIND LOLZ,” she writes in the caption. “THE REASON I MOVED FROM MY OLD PLACE WAS BC OF NOISE HELP.”

In the comment section, @gammisoou notes that the neighbors are not being excessively noisy. Rather, a fault in the building causes their mere footsteps to resonate throughout her apartment.

“Totally not their fault it’s the building. If anything I believe the cracking annoys them too,” she stated in a comment. “Imagine this noise with every step you take.”

Thankfully, @gammisoou says that she was able to receive her security deposit back, though whether she still lives in the apartment is unclear.

In the comment section, users noted that, depending on their contract, tenants are entitled to a right to quiet.

“Nah gotta be illegal, ask for insulation and reinforcement, it’s a legal right,” explained one user.

While not a legal requirement throughout much of the United States, many rental contracts have a “covenant of quiet enjoyment,” meaning that the tenant has a right to a quiet and peaceful stay in their accommodation.

Loud noises like the ones experienced by @gammisoou may violate that covenant, and the landlord may be on the hook to improve the rental to avoid issues like these in the future, such as adding additional insulation between the floors.

Other users on TikTok lamented the lack of tenant protection in many US states.

“it should be illegal not to have sound proofing,” wrote one commenter.

“They have the audacity to ask for 800 credit score, 3xs rent income, and $50 application fee,” shared another.

“I will never understand how it’s a normal process to see a place for 3 minutes and then sign away a year of your life to it,” added a third.

