‘I am now gonna be washing all my clothes in my shower stall’: Tenant says their apartment upped laundry fees to $30 per load

Renting small apartments may be cost-effective, but there is one thing many of them do not come with: a washer and dryer combination.

Whether hauling a fresh load of worn clothing and house linens to the laundry facilities in the building or taking it to the local laundromat, tenants of small spaces are often left with little choice when it comes to keeping their clothing clean.

Machines provided to renters on the property typically range from $2 to $3 per wash and dry, with a wide variety of sizes available for property owners to choose from. Should a renter take their laundry to a laundromat, they could be looking at $2 to $4 to wash a regular-size load, with more variety for the cost of dryers.

One resident of an apartment complex, a TikTok user @baroquebetch, says they rent an apartment smaller than 400 square feet—small enough to only have a shower, not a bathtub—and usually uses the on-site laundry provided by the property owner. However, they said they would have to find a new option, as their landlord now wants to charge about $30 in total for each load of laundry.

“My apartment changed how much it charges for laundry,” they say in the video. “It was $2.50 for a wash and $2.50 for a dry. Now, it is $14 for a wash and $15 for a dry. That is $30 for one load of laundry. Why, you ask? Well, it’s because this is the United States, and any time someone can f*ck over everyone else financially, they will do that.”

They say they will likely now begin washing their clothing by hand at home in their shower.

“My solution is I am now going to be washing all of my clothes in my shower stall because even though I pay almost $1,500 for this less than 400 square foot apartment in a college town with a population of less than 50,000, I don’t have a bathtub,” the TikToker says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @baroquebetch via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers recommended purchasing a portable washing machine capable of doing small loads of laundry with just a faucet connection.

“I bought a washing machine that hooked up to my kitchen sink,” one commenter wrote. “On wheels and In the closet when not in use.”

“I have a portable washer and dryer,” another echoed. “The washer hooks up and drains into the kitchen sink and I can vent the dryer out of a window. Works perfect!”

“Portable washer & a good dehumydifyer so you dont get mold and your clothes dont take days to dry,” another commented.

Some also suggested looking at the cost of local laundry services, as they would likely be much cheaper than what the landlord was asking.

“There are people who do laundry as a side gig,” one commenter wrote. “Ask around. Very reasonable and usually the same as laundromat—and folded!”

“Maybe there is laundry service in your area or a laundry mat you can use,” another said. “They also sell the tiny counter top washers.”

“OMG you could send your laundry out for wash and fold service for less!” a commenter wrote.