‘Every apartment should have this’: Tenant shares her apartment’s grocery store. It offers pre-packaged salads, Pringles, Lindt chocolate, pasta, medicine, and more

Imagining living in an apartment building and not having to step outside it to get essentials to make it through the week.

You don’t have to merely imagine it anymore, thanks to a TikToker who showed off a store inside her downtown Miami apartment. The store takes Apple Pay and features amenities like pasta, pre-packed salads and sandwiches, and other staples for busy people who don’t always have time and energy to trek to the grocery.

The video comes from creator Julianna Astrid (@juliannastrid), who has nearly 300,000 followers checking out her lifestyle content and has attracted more than 611,000 views to the video featuring the dressed-up bodega inside her complex.

Starting with the declarative, “I’m on my period and want chocolate,” she invites viewers to come downstairs to the dedicated space inside the unidentified Miami building—which, based on the comments, is in the city’s Brickell neighborhood.

She takes viewers on a tour, noting a number of the items available in the well-organized space.

“They have basically all of the essentials,” she brags, before scanning the shelves and coolers. Commenters, while impressed with the space, also steered the conversation to the cost of apartments and the value one gets for rent paid.

According to Statista, the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment in February 2023 was $1,320 a month, up from $1,089 just two years prior in February 2021. Morning Brew notes, “In the March consumer price index report, rents jumped almost 9% from last year, far outpacing the overall inflation rate of 5%,” and quoted the Bureau of Labor Statistics, saying, “The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase.”

One commenter opined, regarding the apartment store, “Honestly with the amount of money these luxury apartments cost, they should ALL include this,” before adding, “It’s so convenient.”

Another revealed, “My apartment has one with smoothies, fresh acai bowls, coffee, alcohol, full groceries & even a hot bar. They make pizzas & [sandwiches] & [new meals] daily.” She then added, “Makes the 2,000 rent more worth it lol.”

That caused another to remark, “Wait I pay 2k for a [poop emoji]-ty apartment that barely has water.”

Several people wondered about theft with all the items just out there. One asked, “What happens if you steal? They goin evict you?”

The creator responded, “There’s cameras lol.”

“Gosh I would be stealing so bad like,” said another.

As another commenter pointed out, “When they know where you live,” with a laughing emoji attached, “not the best idea.”

But people generally loved the idea, with one enthusing, “I would be spending more time there than in my apartment.”

Someone else added, “Some of us would rather pay for this than property taxes or HOA fees.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Astrid via TikTok comment.