A former Anytime Fitness trainer said she was fired one day after she submitted her letter of resignation in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 11,600 times since it was first posted May 9, user @laaystackz says she gave her two-week notice on Thursday, May 4, with her intended last day of work being May 19.

She then stayed late on Thursday to help train her replacement, who she says had already been hired by the company, and to talk to the members that she worked with, who she describes as “family and friends.”

One gym member was particularly upset about her resignation, she says, and he gave heated input about the gym when she asked for his opinion in a video intended to be posted to Anytime Fitness’ social media page.

“I’m required to post on it twice a day,” @laaystackz reveals in the video. “Since the member was angry, I didn’t post this video on our social media page for the gym, just because it wasn’t showing positive club, whatever.”

After meeting with her district manager on Friday morning to discuss her goals during her last two weeks of employment, she says a “situation arose” that led her to bring members’ complaints about the gym to her higher-ups.

“With this information, they decided to fire me,” @laaystackz says in the video. “Instead of actually investigating the situation and investigating the problem, I was fired.”

Despite having proof of a phone call from her district manager that confirmed her firing, she says she later received an email from the gym’s owner claiming she wasn’t fired and that her letter of resignation had only just been accepted.

“If that’s the case, why when I tried to go to the gym to drop off my stuff because I was told to do it, my key fob was blocked? And you had the new hire of the new manager there?” @laaystackz questions at the end of her video. “Make it sense! Please tell the truth!”

Viewers urged @laaystackz to file a lawsuit, claiming that the gym’s owner likely did not want to pay unemployment.

“Check to see if your state is an ‘at will’ state, unfortunately jobs decide to fire you after you say you’re leaving,” one suggested.

“They did this to me when I worked at Subway,” another user shared. “I had worked one week of my two weeks smh.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @laaystackz via TikTok comment.