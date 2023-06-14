‘I’ll tell you when I’m done’: Popeyes customer says she feels ‘rushed’ to order after drive-thru worker says ‘Anything else?’ 4 times

A popular TikToker shared the relatable reality of feeling rushed at a fast food drive-thru when the worker continually asks, “Anything else?” in the middle of an order.

In the video, Tammy, a popular character by content creator Chelcie Lynn (@chelcielynn), is waiting at a Popeye’s drive-thru, excited to try the new items on the chicken spot’s menu.

She’s slightly ticked off at the beginning of the clip as she sits there waiting for a worker to take her order through the intercom system.

“When I’m not greeted right away, p*ssy dries up,” Tammy says, taking that to mean her excitement for the food dampens.

She says she was going to give the person 30 more seconds to greet her, and if they didn’t say anything in that time, she’ll prompt them with a, “How you doin’?”

The TikToker proceeds to do just that. The drive-thru employee quickly responds with a, “Hi, how are you?”

After exchanging pleasantries, Tammy places her order. The content creator ordered various items, including a chicken nugget combo, strawberry lemonade, wild berry beignets, and drumsticks. However, she was interrupted a total of four times, even after she told the person that she had “a couple more things” to add to the order.

“I felt rushed as f*ck. I mean, is that all I wanted? I don’t know. Could have wanted something else but I felt rushed. Damn,” she says to the camera, mouth agape.

The TikTok has more than 365,000 views and hundreds of comments since it was shared May 11.

The video was posted by @tammyclips, a fan account of Lynn’s character Tammy. The original video was created by Lynn, who has more than 4.8 million followers on TikTok.

The content creator is known for making videos as Trailer Trash Tammy. She sometimes does mukbangs as Tammy from her car but has also branched out into other comedic content.

Despite Lynn’s comedic intention with the video, many commenters agreed that they find it uncomfortable when the drive-thru worker repeatedly asks, “Anything else?”

“‘Anything else’ makes me irritated AF… I’ll tell you when I’m done,” one person shared.

Other viewers gave the worker the benefit of the doubt.

“They hurry you cause management times them, sometimes you’re not sure what you want,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lynn and Popeyes for comment via email.