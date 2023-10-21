The viral story of Canadian TikToker Andrew Dawson continues to haunt netizens. His tale is one that is shrouded in mystery: A viral content creator who made a name for himself uploading humorous content one day happens upon a series of bizarre finds and captures the attention of the Central Intelligence Agency. Shortly after his final video upload, he is reported dead.

A TikTok user named Brooke (@brookesobasic) uploaded a video delineating the timeline of Dawson’s controversy, and she is one of many influencers who can’t seem to get his case off of their minds.

She begins her TikTok, which has garnered more than 4.6 million views, by stating that there’s one viral social media story she will never forget, and that is the tale of Andrew Dawson. That’s the person who claims to have captured a giant on top of a mountain in a video that launched a slew of conspiracy theories involving cryptids and shady government activity.

Numerous folks have shared their own thoughts weighing the veracity of Dawson’s claims, but Brooke has highlighted several reports pertaining to the Dawson Giant controversy she finds peculiar, while breaking down the timeline of events that allegedly transpired after he uploaded the clip.

She first states how Dawson’s TikTok account began with him uploading “normal, goofy, everyday content” that didn’t delve into the strange and supernatural at all. “It seemed like he had such a big sense of humor and then everything changed when he posted this video that literally changed his life,” Brooke says.

Brooke shares footage of the purported “giant” in question that Dawson says he recorded. In the video, it looks like whatever it is on top of the mountain could be construed as a figure of an extremely large person. The original clip was met with criticism from several followers who said that his hands were shaky while he was recording the video and that it wasn’t of high enough quality for anyone to verify his claims. Some suggested that he had posted the clip in order to hop on the conspiracy theory bandwagon that has helped to bolster the follower count of other popular influencers.

As her video progresses, Brooke recounts how Dawson doubled down on his claims that he 100% believes he saw a giant and that he wanted to go and investigate the phenomena to get to the bottom of it. “Of course the TikTok community was hyping him up…encouraging him to search for more answers,” says Brooke.

Dawson quipped in response to his followers that if they wanted better quality footage, then they should crowdfund to rent/buy him a helicopter, which would enable him to possibly get a better look at this creature he thinks he saw. It’s unknown as to whether or not Dawson was aware he could fly a camera drone to the top of the mountain to accomplish this task.

Brooke goes on to say that Dawson uploaded other videos in which he says he attempted to drive up to the side of the mountain, but that he was stopped by a CIA agent who was overseeing an “environmental project and that he was trespassing.”

According to Brooke, Dawson wasn’t deterred by this occurrence, so he decided to wake up early the following morning while it was still dark, to try and infiltrate the area and capture more footage of the mythical creature. As he drove towards the mountain again, Dawson didn’t see a giant on top of the mountain, but instead recorded a strange light anomaly in the sky, followed by two helicopters hovering over the same part of the mountain. Attached to one of the helicopters in Dawson’s footage is a large, elongated object, which some believe to be the “giant” in question that Dawson recorded in his first video.

The payload the helicopter was transporting was connected to two hanging cables suspended from the bottom of the aircraft. Dawson then reportedly drove up the side of the mountain again in order to gain access to the area, but came across a vehicle stationed on the side of the road. The individuals in question told him he wasn’t allowed to enter the area. Dawson recorded his conversation with a person in the vehicle and Brooke says that from the tone of the TikToker’s voice, it sounds like he knows he “messed up.”

Later on, Dawson uploaded a video that shows a car outside of his house, the same car, he says, that was on top of the mountain barring his entry to the area he was attempting to investigate. Dawson accosts the car outside as he records his interaction, and the vehicle drives away.

It’s the next video on Dawson’s account that Brooke seems to think is the one of the more concerning clips on the man’s profile. In it, she says he looks like he’s being “forced” to speak into the camera, and that his behavior is different from all of his other clips. He’s standing up against a backdrop he hasn’t used in his other videos, and that his eyes are “shifty,” for what looks like an out-of-character upload for Dawson.

Following that clip, Dawson posted another video where he tells folks online that they might not ever see him post another TikTok ever again. After that clip, his next upload purportedly shows a recording of the same mountain but instead of a “giant” standing on top of it, there’s a strange building/fort that appears to have materialized out of nowhere.

“And that’s it, there’s no more uploads on his account,” she says. Andrew’s TikTok account shows that prior to the giant video, Brooke’s assessment of his posts were correct. He uploaded several highly viewed comedy and slice-of-life videos. The clip before his infamous mountain cryptid spotting, which received 3.5 million views, showed him feeding his pet crow. The video before that garnered him 2 million views, leading to speculation that his decision to post a “giant” to start a falsified online conspiracy theory just to gain more social media views has no basis.

The Campbell River Mirror, a local news outlet that publishes media coverage in Dawson’s area, reported on July 1, 2022 that Dawson died. That led to more speculation about his death, which occurred two weeks after his final video post.

Ground Report writes that Dawson’s widow has said his death has nothing to do with the videos that he had posted and he was struggling with depression for years. Brooke believes that the circumstances surrounding Dawson’s disappearance are too strange to be coincidental, a sentiment that many viewers who watched her clip shared.

A number of folks referenced other strange videos where TikTokers purportedly captured bizarre phenomena, like one fisherman who recorded what he calls “sirens” or mermaids in the water calling out to people aboard his vessel. Like Dawson’s story, the fisherman in question, Ryun Coleman of New Bedford, Massachusetts, purportedly had run-ins with the CIA himself after uploading his creepy clip.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke via TikTok comment and the Central Intelligence Agency via email for further information.