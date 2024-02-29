‘While customs look at 2 shotguns and some geese’: Americans detained ‘illegally’ at U.S. border after Mexico hunting trip

An American citizen took to social media to vent after he said he was wrongfully detained at the United States-Mexico border.



In a viral video that has racked up over 812,000 views and more than 58,000 likes, TikToker Ryan (@ryanindestin) captured his detainment alongside men who appeared to be a part of his hunting party.

“American citizens detained illegally at USA Mexico border,” read an on-screen caption.

The man appeared to be very upset that he was detained.

“This is what happens when an American citizen tries to come back into the United States of America after hunting in Mexico, legally, for geese,” he said.

As he recorded, he panned his camera around a small enclosure. Other men wearing hunting gear appeared to be detained as well. Some sat on long metal benches while others stood around, using their phones.

“This is what happens to an American citizen,” he continued. “Meanwhile, thousands of people are walking across the, uh, river in Texas and Arizona.”

According to CBS News, “illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped sharply since soaring to a record high in December. In January, Border Patrol recorded 125,000 migrant apprehensions in between ports of entry along the southern border, compared to nearly 250,000 in December, preliminary federal data show.” The outlet also reports that crossings have been more frequent in Arizona and California sectors while Texas crossings have decreased.

The man offered up the reason why he and his party were held while crossing the border. According to him, they had firearms and hunting gear, and customs wanted to look at the items.

“But, American citizens sitting in a cage while customs looks at two shotguns,” he said. “And some geese to be taxidermied.”

In the comments section, many viewers expressed outrage over the detainment.

“UNBELIEVABLE WOW,” user Just Amy wrote.

“Our government hates its own people,” Anna Angerer added.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, international travelers are required to comply with gun laws and regulations when entering the U.S. and other countries. Generally, customs officers may stop anyone at the border and inspect their belongings for contraband.

Additionally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection notes, regarding hunting trophies, “Depending on the species you bring back, you might need a permit from the country where the animal was harvested. … Trophies may also be subject to inspection by CBP for sanitary purposes.”

