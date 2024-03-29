In an endlessly scrolly world of TikTok, content creator Enyssa (@enysssa) found viral fame with a video that’s as bewildering as it is hilarious.

Garnering an impressive 943,000 views as of Friday, her video titled, “You’re joking right” showcases a day in the life at an Amazon warehouse.

But this isn’t just any day–it’s the day Enyssa boxes up a single can of Poppi Soda for shipment. The annoyance is palpable as an AI voiceover echoes their reaction: “Who the hell orders a single can of poppi I’m quitting LOLLLLLL.”

This quirky order quickly became a talking point, with users flocking to the defense of the anonymous customer, embodying the old adage of “the customer is always right.”

One user speculated, “Maybe they just wanted to try that flavor,” while another jokingly lamented, “We’re getting judged on our Amazon orders now.”

A third came clean with a confession, saying, “It’s me ok … Can’t invest in the full box without knowing if the flavor is good,” to which Enyssa responded, “understandable” followed by prayer hands emojis.

For the uninitiated, Poppi Soda is no ordinary soft drink. Crafted by the entrepreneurial duo Stephen and Allison in Austin, Texas, Poppi combines fruit juice, apple cider vinegar, and inulin prebiotics to deliver a soda that’s as tasty as it is beneficial. This seemingly minor incident involving the aforementioned beverage at an Amazon warehouse opens up a broader dialogue about consumer habits and Amazon’s packaging policies.

Amazon’s packaging practices have long been a source of amusement and concern among its vast customer base. Tales of receiving a tiny item in a box fit for a mountain bike are all too common, sparking debates about waste and environmental sustainability.

While Amazon has been working to address these issues–cutting more than 37,150 tons of plastic packaging since 2020 and aiming to eliminate unnecessary packaging–the challenge persists. The company uses a staggering 85,916 tons of single-use plastic annually, even as it seeks to shift towards recyclable, paper-based alternatives.

Enyssa’s video encapsulates a critical aspect of Amazon’s sustainability efforts. She wraps the lone can of Poppi Soda in paper, placing it into a cardboard box, a visual testament to Amazon’s pledge to favor environmentally friendly packaging materials.

In an era where almost anything is a click away, the balance between satisfying customer wants and promoting sustainable practices is increasingly delicate. Amazon’s commitment to reducing its packaging footprint, as evidenced by the initiatives highlighted in its latest sustainability report, is a step in the right direction. Still, videos like Enyssa’s serve as a playful reminder of the complexities ever-present in our digital consumption era.

The DailyDot has reached out to Amazon via email and Enyssa via TikTok comment for further information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.