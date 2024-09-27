‘I can hear everything with the horrible quality’: Amazon worker says she has to buy Amazon’s ‘expensive’ earphones to be allowed to listen to music

An alleged Amazon policy about workplace headphones is raising eyebrows.

In a viral video with 1.5 million views, user prettyb*tchjass (@bahhdjass) found a comical way to express outrage over the cost of the company’s headphones.

In the clip, a self-described Amazon employee claimed workers could only listen to music during their shift if they purchased the company’s headphones.

“When Amazon tell you if you want to listen to music while working, that you gotta order their headphones but they’re an arm and leg,” text overlaid on the clip read.

To underscore the absurdity of the cost, the TikToker lip-synced to audio of an interaction between a seller and buyer.

“How much?” a woman’s voice asked.

“I’ll let it go for forty dollars,” a man responded.

“Forty dollars!” the initial person responded incredulously.

Are Amazon employees allowed to wear headphones?

According to Geekwire.com, Amazon employees cannot wear headphones on the job.

However, last year, the company launched a trial at some of its warehouses. The trial allowed employees working in certain roles to wear earplug-style headphones. This particular style of compliant headphones was made for the company by two brands, Elgin and Plugphone.

These specific brands are compliant with the company’s safety practices.

For example, they have built-in volume limits so workers don’t hurt their ears and can still hear safety alarms. They also don’t include microphones, so employees can’t chat on the phone while on the job.

The headphones cost between $33-$50, depending on style.

Viewers say policies vary by location

In the comments section, some were happy to finally have the option to wear headphones while working.

“I bought them immediately,” user Candace Elaine said.

“Imagine being able to work with music,” user SpeedyGsxr commented.

“Giiirl they ended up passing them out for free at mine,” another viewer said.

However, others say the new policy hasn’t been approved in all locations.

“My amazon will not let me hear music,” user Carlos Maldonado said.

