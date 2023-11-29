‘The mental strength it would take is highly underrated’: Amazon worker brags that she makes $17.50 just to shift around some boxes. Viewers think it’s harder than it looks

In a viral video, TikToker Pretty Girl (@jusgayy) boasted about how easy her job at an Amazon warehouse is.

In the 59-second clip, she is stationed at a conveyor belt. She films herself as she adjusts moving packages on the conveyor belt, making sure they are all facing the right direction. As she adjusts the packages, she smirks and shrugs her shoulders at the camera. She appears unbothered and bored. The text over the video reads: “I get paid 17.50 per hour to do this lol.”

The video has 3 million views and thousands of comments. Current and former Amazon workers shared their perspectives. They identified the work that Pretty Girl’s doing as stowing. According to Warehouse Ninja, “Stowing is the process of storing incoming inventory in an appropriate storage location for future retrieval.” Stowing is one of the most common warehouse jobs at Amazon.

Many viewers found Pretty Girl’s video to be misleading, arguing that stowing jobs at Amazon are much more difficult than she’s implying. “I’ve worked at an Amazon fulfillment center doing this exact thing and I promise y’all, this is NOT the only thing you’ll get doing,” one commented.

Others suggested that workers don’t have much agency in choosing what their workdays look like and that even if one wanted to do the same work that Pretty Girl is doing, they may not be placed there. “Yeah, but when you work at Amazon you don’t get to pick what station you get at first. I was in stow I hated it,” a viewer shared.

Some viewers found the work to be too mindless. “Good money but working there drove me mentally insane. I spent my whole shift in the bathroom for months,” a viewer shared.

However, some viewers expressed wanting the mindless work. “So all you’re doing is just fixing the boxes? What is the job called so I can apply,” one shared. Another added, “Whoever is complaining about being bored. I’d do this do this in a HEARTBEAT lol. Work ain’t supposed to be fun least ya ain’t breaking ya back.”

