‘WHAT ELSE AM I MISSING OUT ON’: Amazon Prime user reveals free movie ticket perk

If you have Amazon Prime, there’s a chance you’re missing out on a major perk.

In a viral TikTok, content creator Casey (@caseyyisfetchh) reveals one of Prime’s best-kept secrets: free movie tickets for Prime users. The TikTok received 2.2 million views and 959 comments as of Tuesday.

“Did you know that with your Amazon Prime account, you can get free movie tickets?” Casey begins. “Yeah, me neither, but let me show you.”

She then displays a screenshot of Amazon Prime’s Prime Premiere homepage, which shows that A Million Miles Away is the film Prime users can get free tickets to.

“So this is the one they’re offering right now,” Casey says, referring to the film. “But they change it up.” As of Tuesday, Sept. 26, the current option is an early-access screening of Gen V.

Casey goes on to detail how to reserve the tickets. “Once you press ‘reserve tickets,’ it’ll pop up all the places near you that have the movie showing that you can get tickets for. Two tickets per Amazon account,” she says.

Finally, Casey shares that the easiest way to get to the website is to search for it on Google. “And I know you’re gonna ask how to get there,” she says. “This is the easiest way I’ve found: just Google ‘prime premiere,’ and it’s the first thing that pops up.”

“Go get yourself some movie tickets!” she encourages as the video ends.

According to its website, Prime Premiere offers free early screenings of Amazon movies and series, as well as “photo ops, concessions, and special giveaways.” Prime members are instructed to visit the site a week before a movie’s premiere to reserve up to two tickets at one of the listed theater locations for the 7 p.m. showing. On the day of the premiere, ticket holders can arrive as early as 6:15 p.m. and will enjoy a complimentary small popcorn and drink with the film.

In the comments section of Casey’s TikTok, it was clear many Prime users had been totally unaware of the feature.

“Everyday this app teaches me incredible things,” one commenter said.

“What!?!? I’ve been missing out on this for years! Thanks for this!” another shared.

“I only had it for five years and knew nothing,” a third viewer chimed in.

Some users have even been inspired to discover what other Prime perks they might be missing.

“Thank you! I need to know what else we get,” one TikToker commented.

The Daily Dot contacted Casey via Instagram direct message and Amazon Prime via email for more information.