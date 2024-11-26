‘Been saying this’: Amazon driver says never put your packages on the counter

An Amazon driver is going viral on TikTok after sharing why you shouldn’t put newly obtained packages on your bed or counters.

Alex (@aayyeelex) is a self-identified Amazon delivery driver who said they recorded their most-recent PSA toward the end of their shift. They said that they saw another content creator warn Amazon customers against putting packages on their countertops and recorded their clip to say that they agree.

“As someone who works for Amazon, stop putting your boxes… on your bed and your counters,” they said.

The driver then proceeded to show viewers one of their hands, which was covered in dirt and grime—even after they went to the bathroom.

“This is about 20 to 25 stops,” they said. “It’s kind of gross.”

Why you shouldn’t put packages on kitchen or bedroom surfaces

To find out how many germs are on delivered packages, Circuit swabbed boxes from several carriers and had them lab-tested. Unsurprisingly, it found that retail packages, small and large boxes alike, are filled with germs.

Small boxes, for instance, contained four times the bacteria of a headset, while large boxes, on average, contained 11 times the bacteria of a kitchen sink. Retail packages were the most germ-infested. Circuit found that retail packages had more than six times the bacteria of a toilet seat.

“Our lab comparison gave us some good news and some bad news,” Circuit reported. “The good news is your house is probably much cleaner than you thought! But unfortunately, your deliveries could be turning your house into a germ hotel.”

Amazon workers and customers share horror stories

Beyond the statistics, there are also real-life horror stories about Amazon packages, in particular. In September, one woman said that she spent an entire day getting her house fumigated after she opened a package indoors that apparently contained German roaches.

Beyond that, drivers have confirmed Alex’s assertion that Amazon packages are dirty. In another video, a second driver showed viewers the sweatshirt she wore while delivering, which was covered in dirt. She said that the sweater was brand new and that it got dirty within the first hour of her shift.

A third Amazon driver affirmed this, too. In another video from earlier in the month, they said they followed another worker and saw that they had roaches in their car. “If you got an Amazon package and you get your package, please make sure you throw your package,” the driver warned. “You toss your package, shake your package to make sure ain’t nothing in your package.”

Viewers share tips for safely opening Amazon packages

In the comments of Alex’s video, several viewers shared the tips they use to ensure that their packages are as dirt- and germ-free as possible.

One woman, for instance, said that she leaves her packages by the door until she’s ready to open them. Then, she “[wipes] down the spot I opened the box.”

Others said that they took similar precautions.

“Leave mine out in the garage… open out there and toss in the trash,” another shared.

“I just kick mine into the house and leave it by the front door until I’m ready to open it,” a third viewer said.

“I ALWAYS WASH MY HANDS AND SANITIZE WHEREVER IT WAS,” a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, some other viewers expressed shock that some homeowners don’t already know not to open their boxes indoors.

“It should be common sense,” one wrote.

“Been saying this,” another added.

“I thought we all knew this,” a third viewer said, clearly disappointed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alex via TikTok comment and to Amazon through email.

