In the past month, Amazon shoppers have voiced their concerns about a new return policy recently rolled out by the company. According to FinanceBuzz, this return policy includes changes like limiting the return window to just 30 days for most items.

However, one part of the updated policy has alarmed shoppers. According to FinanceBuzz, Amazon can determine one to be an abuser of their return policy. If one is marked as an abuser of the policy, “you may be charged restocking fees when you make returns or be unable to make them in the future.”

This policy change has allegedly resulted in some shoppers not having their returns processed, or having refunds held while returns are being “investigated.”

Now, another user on TikTok has issued a warning for people shopping on Amazon. According to TikTok user Shantell (@shantellg2012), she placed an order for over $300 about a month ago. The money was removed from her account a few days later.

“Tell me why yesterday I woke up to another charge of 300 something dollars,” she says in her video, which currently has over 958,000 views as of Sunday. The total amount, she says, was less than what she ordered. “So I’m like, what is this?”

Surprised, Shantell looked at her card statement—only to discover that the original charge had been removed. Calling Amazon for answers didn’t help, either, as she claims she was simply told that this delayed charge was the “new policy.”

“She could not give me an explanation. She could not tell me why or none of that,” Shantell says. “She just said this is our new policy and that was it.”

This, along with other issues, is making Shantell reconsider her relationship with Amazon, she says.

“I’m about to be done shopping with Amazon,” Shantell states. “Like, I love the convenience of them, but it ain’t worth it—because you’re not about to come back and charge me a month or two later when I don’t have that type of money sitting in my account for you just to take again.”

As some commenters noted, it’s possible that the original charge was simply an “authorization hold.”

“They place an authorization hold,” said a user. “Your bank drops the hold if the merchant doesn’t finalize within so many days. I have this happen all the time with Walmart.”

“That not two charges,” echoed another. “The 1st charge is a pre authorization. When they ship they actually charge your card.”

Others simply shared their gripes with Amazon and how they’ve resolved similar issues.

“I use Amazon gift cards now. Or Afterpay,” offered a commenter. “They can’t double charge something that isn’t there.”

“I always delete payment info after the payment goes thru with all online orders from anywhere,” added a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Shantell via TikTok direct message.