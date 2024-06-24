‘Amazon medical is great for us people no real insurance’: Woman shares hack to getting medication without having to go to doctor, needing insurance

A woman shares a hack for getting medication without having to go in-person to the doctor or needing insurance. The trick is using Amazon Clinic.

TikTok user Karrie Lynn (@watchnsee123) posted a video last week in which she discusses her discovery. “Did you know that if you have Amazon Prime, then right under the search bar, at the top is a ‘medical care’ button?” she says in the video. “I had no idea until today. I guess I live under a rock lol,” she writes in the video’s text overlay.

She continues, “And you can press on that and it’ll take you and ask you some questions. If you’re sick [with] maybe strep throat or a sinus infection? You can go into that, and they’ll go over your symptoms, and it’ll send you the medication—either to your door or to the closest pharmacy that you have. It costs like $29. Did you know that? I didn’t know that, either.”

In the caption, Karrie Lynn writes, “I suppose alot of people knew this but I wasnt one of them. The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views and 1,000 comments. Users confirmed they’ve used the Amazon Clinic service in the past.

One user wrote, “Amazon medical is great for us people no real insurance.”

A second user wrote, “Do you know how this is going to help people without insurance!! This is fantastic.”

A third user stated, “I just used it to get a prescription refill. $30, without insurance. Plus the cost of the meds.”

What is Amazon Clinic?

The Amazon Clinic website says the service is open 24 hour and the visit price is “as low as” $29 (it varies by state and condition). Insurance is not accepted. As Karrie Lynn says, patients can log in, choose from a list of conditions, select a provider, and then fill out a short questionnaire. “Depending on where they live, users can choose to connect with a clinician over video or text message,” the article states.

According to CNBC, Amazon launched the program in 2022 as a way of connecting its customers to medical care virtually in select states. In August, the company announced it was expanding its services nationwide.

A few months ago, a TikToker went viral after comparing the service to the dystopian world featured in the video game Cyberpunk.

