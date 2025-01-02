‘I’m not getting that’: Customer in wheelchair picks up package at Amazon locker. There’s just one problem

An Amazon customer in a wheelchair has just one request for the retail giant. She hopes it could make its lockers more accessible.

In a viral video with 64,900 views posted on Dec. 30, TikTok user Nikki Walsh (@nikkiwalsh.adaptfit) showed viewers what happened when she tried to retrieve a package from the lockers.

There was no way she could reach it.

Amazon customer wants more accessibility

Many may take the act of retrieving a package for granted.

Nikki’s clip shows just how hard the task can be for wheelchair users when companies are not mindful about accessibility.

“Just came to pick up my package at the Amazon locker,” the woman explained. “And well, definitely not getting that.”

The package appeared to be stored in the highest locker at the pick-up location. There was no way Nikki would be able to reach it.

“Amazon, can we have a wheelchair user button please?” the woman asked.

She also tagged the company in text overlaid on the video asking for an option to have deliveries made only to lower lockers.

Walsh is a wheelchair user who uses her platform to highlight her life as a personal trainer and nutrition coach.

Are Amazon lockers designed with accessibility in mind?

According to its website, Amazon Lockers are already designed to include a “variety of accessibility features,” including talking lockers, touchscreens with large and high contrast text, and a lower locker slot preference.

Wheelchair users can select an option to ensure orders default to deliver to lower lockers, which is available in checkout.

Additionally, Amazon Lockers include a 1/8 audio jack, keyboard, and braille instructions. Users with disabilities can use the keyboard to interact with voice prompts.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, users agreed the suggestion would be helpful.

“Oh noooo. I feel like short people would also benefit from a lower locker preference. (I’m under five feet and have had to ask for help before for things like this),” one person said.

Others noted that Amazon Locker already includes options for wheelchair users.

“When choosing a locker as the delivery address, click see details next to the locker then on the filter line to the right is a wheelchair,” advised one user.

“This already exists. I wanna say it’s in checkout with the select an address but I can’t entirely remember. But I do remember seeing it when I used to rely on the hubs,” one user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nikki Walsh by email for comment. We also contacted Amazon via an email for comment.

