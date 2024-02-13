‘People can’t afford to buy anything anymore’: Woman blasts Amazon for getting corporate welfare in nation’s poorest state

Amazon does not want to pay its fair share in taxes and one woman’s call out of the company has gone viral.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 1.1 million views as of Monday, user TikTok Maddie (@Madeline.lillian) expressed serious frustration over the introduction of a bill that could decrease the company’s tax liability to zero.

“I think it’s gonna be hilarious when all of these mega-corporations get to the point where there is no more demand because people can’t buy things anymore,” the TikToker began in the clip.

According to Maddie, Mississippi proposed a tax cut for Amazon that would drastically reduce the amount the company would have to pay. These tax cuts were part of an economic incentive package used to lure the company to the state to spur growth.

“You know what that means?” the woman asked. “That means Amazon doesn’t pay taxes. Zero, zero taxes come out of Amazon’s multiple-billion corporation every year.”

The package from lawmakers included a 10-year corporate tax exemption, rebates on construction costs, and other state tax exemptions that could last 30 years. However, to keep the incentives rolling in, Amazon must continue to make minimum investments of $500 million and 50 additional jobs each year.

“Oh, and also, they’re gonna give them 44 million dollars to help them keep their business running in Mississippi, which has the highest rate of poverty in America,” Maddie continued.

Ultimately, Madeline views this as corporate greed that doesn’t help out the average shopper. In turn, she believes this could negatively impact consumer demand.

“So what happens when you have all the supply, Amazon, but nobody could afford it anymore?” she asked. “You took all the money and you hoarded it.”

In the comments section, other TikTokers shared their outrage and bleak outlooks about the economic future of the country.

“Welcome to USA,” user Ben Perrotte commented. “We’re a corporation, not a country.”

“We pay taxes so the corporations don’t have to,” user Irene Tobias wrote.

“It’s like no one ever played the game Monopoly,” user Tina Marie added. “We’re literally nearing the end of the game.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Madeline via TikTok comment and Amazon by email for more information.