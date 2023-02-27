‘I’m not walking your sh*t 100 yards’: Amazon delivery driver leaves package in the snow after new rule suspends them for getting stuck in driveways

An Amazon worker bashes a new rule that would suspend them if they get stuck while backing out of a driveway, sparking discussion in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Amber (@ambergirts) on Jan. 23, she shows an icy road in front of her delivery truck while she rants about a new delivery rule.

“Amazon just created a new rule that if we pull down peoples’ driveways and get stuck, then we lose our 10-hour guarantee and then we get suspended for a week. I think we can walk up to a football field away. I’m not walking your shit 100 yards,” Amber says in the clip. A 10-hour guarantee, according to a TikToker in the comments, refers to a driver still being paid for a 10-hour workday even if they finished the job in five hours.

Amber then shows a snow-covered mailbox and says she put the customer’s package beside it.

“Because we can’t deliver to mailboxes either,” she continues. “That’s government property and only for USPS. So yes, Amazon pays well, but this shit is for the birds.”

The caption reads, “For the sake of my job this is a joke but let me rant anyways.”

Users bashed Amazon’s strict policies in the comments section, many pointing to unworkable winter conditions.

“Sounds like being a driver is significantly worse than working in the warehouse. Had someone try to convince me to leave me job for Amazon lmfao,” a user said.

“I feel so torn during my days too like the devil and angel on my shoulder but the cold telling me I know what I’m doing,” another wrote.

Other workers shared their experiences.

“I worked at amazon but in the warehouse. it was miserable and somehow they knew my every move at all times lol,” a commenter wrote.

“I remember I wanted to work at Amazon for the longest soon as I got the job I quit a month later,” another said.

“Worked at Amazon for 4 days. Try doing 350 packages it in the city in traffic with 0 parking anywhere. I cried all 4 days,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amber and Amazon via email.