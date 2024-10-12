‘How do you expect us to follow directions?’: Amazon worker issues PSA to customers with pets

Delivery drivers can encounter as many as 300 dogs on a 500-house route, according to the legal team at Slater & Zurz. Recently, an LA-based Amazon driver urged customers to keep their pets inside to ensure the safety of delivery workers. The video gathered over 2,700 views as of publication.

TikTok user PrettyUno (@prettyunotherapper) films herself from inside her Amazon truck.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this,” she says. “But when us delivery people are delivering packages for you, trying to make sure your packages get to you safe, please … if you have an animal and a wild animal at that, please stop putting in notes, ‘Can you please not leave my packages outside the gate. Please put them inside the gate.’”

Then delivery driver says, “Stop saying, ‘It’s a dog on your premises,’ and you ain’t put that motherf*cker up.”

She adds, “How do you expect us to follow directions if you not even doing your part?”

PrettyUno makes it clear that she prioritizes her safety over delivering Amazon packages.

“I’m not gonna getting bit by no dog just to deliver a package to a customer safely,” she says. “No, thank you. Put your dog up.”

How often do dogs attack delivery workers

According to personal injury firm Adamson Ahdoot, 30,000 dog attacks were reported by delivery drivers in 2023, making it the third most common injury in the profession. As a result, drivers are starting to sue dog owners and Amazon for pain and suffering.

The Daily Dot has also previously reported on instances where dogs have attacked delivery drivers. One driver lost a part of his pinky after trying to swat a couple of dogs away. Another claims his manager asked him to finish his shift after he was bitten by a dog before seeking medical attention.

Delivery drivers weigh in

Commenters on PrettyUno’s post joked about how to deliver packages.

“Girl my motto is as long as the [package] get to the property. It’s on them from there,” one viewer quipped.

“Throw that sh*t like a frisbee from the fence line,” a second joked.

Other delivery workers also shared their own encounters with aggressive dogs.

“I love it when they tell you they don’t bite but then it tries to bite you yeah don’t bite YOU keep them aggressive things locked up or train them!! Thank you,” one user remarked.

“I had a dog hiding in the garage soon as I tried to put the package on the porch here it come trying to nip at my leg. I’m not gon say what I did next,” another recalled.

“I’m a fedex driver. i had a white pit run up on me today. i stood still til the owner got it,” a third revealed.

Which state has the most dog attacks?

Fox Business says that the state of California has the highest instance of dog attacks, with 727 bites reported by postal delivery workers. Los Angeles and San Diego rank among the top 5 cities for dog attacks.

The Daily Dot reached out to PrettyUno via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Amazon via email.

