‘All newer cars have this’: Honda driver says Amazon app shuts down A/C. Why are the 2 connected?

A driver recently went viral on TikTok after sharing that her Amazon app and vehicle functions were reportedly linked.

For a while now, drivers have pointed out that using certain apps can affect your car. In 2020, for instance, a Redditor complained that opening their phone’s Amazon app while driving caused their music to stop. Now, Tracy Huynh (@tracyhuynher), a nail tech, is opening up about a similar issue: Huynh said that opening her phone’s Amazon app caused her Honda’s air-conditioning to stop working.

Huynh’s video showcasing her predicament has amassed more than 24,100 views.

“Does anybody [else’s] car [do] this? Every time we click on the Amazon app, the A/C turns off,” Huynh said. “That’s so weird.”

Why are the two connected?

It turns out the problem doesn’t lie with Honda.

“Ford does this too,” one commenter confirmed.

“My Audi does this,” another said.

Instead, various drivers likely face this predicament because their Amazon app has access to their phone’s microphone. As a result, opening the app can cause your car’s A/C to stop blowing to minimize feedback.

According to a user forum for Apple, Amazon has access to your phone’s microphones, and some cars are programmed to turn down the A/C when the mics are in use. If your car has Amazon Alexa, one commenter under Huynh’s video noted that certain car functions, like loud music or the A/C, may be temporarily lowered so the mic doesn’t pick up the extraneous noise.

“Any app that uses the Microphone acts as if it’s a call and lowers the AC so the mic doesn’t pick it up,” another commenter on TikTok wrote.

“Yes all newer cars have this when the mic is on,” a fourth commenter affirmed.

One Redditor who posted in r/CarPlay, though, said that this problem can be resolved by disabling the Amazon app’s access to audio. They explained the issue as follows: “It’s because the Amazon app is using the audio system, probably the mic or speaker or both. Just disable access to audio.”

And, as it turns out, air conditioning isn’t the only thing that can get affected if the Amazon app is opened. Several other users on social media said that dual use of the app while driving has caused music to shut off, or for their CarPlay to temporarily stop working.

How can you fix this?

Yes. As the Redditor above said, this problem can be fixed by simply fixing your app’s permissions.

To disable access to audio, Amazon app users need to first find the Menu button on their Amazon shopping app. Then, go to Settings and click Permissions. After this, you should see the Permissions Dashboard. Here, you’ll find the Microsoft section, and then Shop with voice. Toggle to turn on and off the microphone permission for Shop with voice, reads a Q&A from Amazon’s website.

Drivers complain about Amazon app’s effect on their cars

In the comments of Huynh’s video, many other users said that opening the Amazon app while on their phone has caused some malfunction with their car.

“I have a 2023 BMW and it affects my Apple Carplay,” one woman wrote.

“My kia does that whenever I call someone,” another shared.

“It turns my music down,” a third viewer added.

At least one viewer, meanwhile, promoted a conspiracy that something far more nefarious was at play.

“Bc Amazon is listening to you. They got caught and also Google listening and selling ur data,” he said.

Of course, even if your phone is spying on you, that’s likely not the reason why Amazon is connected to your car’s ability to properly function. And, thankfully, there seems to be an easy fix for getting everything back on track.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Huynh via TikTok comment and to Amazon by email.

