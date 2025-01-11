‘That’s actually a selling strategy!’: Alo shopper spends hundreds just to ‘prove a point’ to snobby workers. Viewers say she got played

While some shoppers may storm out empty-handed after a run-in with poor customer service, one TikToker says she decided to spend hundreds instead. But viewers suggest it wasn’t the flex she thought it was.

In a video with over 761,000 views, TikToker Hailey Peters (@haileypeters) shows a clip of an Alo tote bag full of clothing from the high-end activewear brand. Redditors on r/AloYoga suggest that the tote bag is only given away with a $300 or more purchase.

“Just spent a bag at Alo because the workers looked at me funny, and I wanted to prove a point,” the on-screen text reads.

In the caption, Peters continues, “Why are the alo workers so rude & why do they stare at me like I’m going to rob the store??”

Is bad customer service a sales tactic?

While Peters may have interpreted the “funny looks” from Alo workers as silent judgment and a bid to get her out of the store, other retail workers claim this behavior is a common tactic at high-end stores.

The idea is to make customers feel judged so they try to prove themselves by spending more than they would have otherwise, commenters explain.

“That’s a selling strategy!” one said.

“This is actually a sales technique, and it works,” another wrote.

“W marketing strategy,” a third added.

“As someone that used to work in sales, you got played,” a commenter remarked.

Peters’ encounter may not be an isolated incident. On r/AloYoga, several shoppers complain of rude workers and poor customer service.

This may actually be an effective sales tactic. A University of British Columbia study cited by the Daily Mail found that “staff with an obnoxious attitude makes shoppers want to spend more – as long as it’s luxury goods on offer.”

Shoppers respond

But does this sales tactic work on all customers? It’s unlikely, as many shoppers push back in the comments.

“Nothing in the world I hate more than this ‘sales strategy.’ They need to understand that just because they work at a ‘luxury’ store, they are NOT the luxury,” a commenter wrote.

“I literally left once they did that to me,” another added.

But there are a few commenters who admit they’ve responded to rude customer service workers the same way as Peters.

“This but in Aritzia for me…went once…spent like 600…and never stepping foot in the store again. It’s not only rude but seems so unprofessional to me when companies train their workers like this,” a viewer shared.

“The amount of times I’ve done this at Sephora,” another said.

“Me at Lulu, but once they see my account, they hush,” a third wrote.

Others defend Alo workers

Despite Peters’ experience, other commenters say they’ve received great customer service at Alo.

“I never had this problem last time I was in alo some girl working there came to me and told me that I have really nice shirt, she even helped me with looking for right size,” a shopper said.

“I’m an Alo worker, and I am so nice,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Peters via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Alo for further comment.

