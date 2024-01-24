‘He missed out on the big commission check’: Black woman was going to buy BMW in all cash—but then the car salesman mistreated her

A woman on TikTok shared that she was in the market to buy a new BMW but decided against purchasing the car after she was discriminated against by a salesman.

Tamiaa (@ta.mia.a) said the salesman “missed out on the big commission check” in her caption. She also stated in a text overlay that she had intended to buy the car in cash but wasn’t going to anymore because the salesman had been rude to her.

In the one-minute clip, Tamiaa pans the camera around the interior of the BMW as she admires the vehicle’s many features, including touchscreen functionality, different driving modes, and white leather seats.

Tamiaa then explains what happened with the salesman. “I’m not finna buy from here ’cause the [salesman] was being rude as f*ck, talking about … I can’t take it on a test drive if I’m not doing the application,” she says, before going back to admiring the BMW.

The video garnered over 1 million views after six days on the social media platform, and a number of viewers shared their thoughts about the incident in the comments.

“This happened to me at Toyota like your loss,” wrote one user.

“Application???? All they need is a copy of your license for a test drive they buggin,” said another.

“If they don’t let you take it on a test drive, it’s a HUGE red flag,” wrote a third.

Unfortunately, Tamiaa’s experience while buying the BMW isn’t an isolated incident. The Daily Dot has previously covered another Black TikToker facing the same kind of discrimination at a Porsche dealership

One person who claimed to have worked at a dealership confirmed Tamiaa’s suspicions about the salesman. They wrote, “I worked at a dealership & sometimes the sales managers would tell sales to let their [customer] know they can drive a car of a certain value unless they run credit. 9/10 they’re 100% profiling and assuming.”

People also complimented Tamiaa for standing her ground and not giving her hard-earned cash to the rude salesman.

“I’m JUST like this! When I go to make large purchases, I’m ready to buy because I’ve already done my research. But a rude rep will talk me out of buying that day,” read one comment.

“Proud of you for walking away,” said another, while a third echoed, “I’m glad [you] value yourself enough to go somewhere else!!”

