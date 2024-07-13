‘I’m gonna have to do it myself’: Aldi shopper tries to get Tropical Punch juice from fridge. He takes matters into his own hands when he can’t reach it

An Aldi customer has gone viral after going to extreme measures to get some Tropical Punch juice. The clip, which has amassed 2.8 million views as of Saturday, begins with TikToker Vonn (@vonn.2) down the refrigerator aisles of the discount store.

“So I need this juice all the way back in,” he said, pointing to a far-reaching box of Tropical. The juice boxes were pushed to the far back of the refrigerator shelf, leaving Vonn, he says, unable to reach.

As he continued walking through the store, he complained that he couldn’t find a member of staff to reach the juice for him. This took him into the presumably-employee-only Aldi stockroom.

“You can’t find nobody that works in this b*tch, so I’m just going to have to do it myself,” he said. “So ya’ll coming with me, just in case.”

From here, he accessed the employee’s side of the refrigerator and pushed the juice he wanted to the front.

“I don’t got time for this,” he added. “Is there somebody back here? Y’all got sh*t f*cked up, people got things to do.”



He continued, “They gonna be mad as hell when they find out somebody was in here. I don’t give a f*ck ya’ll need to do your job. Be glad somebody wanna help […] And that’s how you get a motherf*cking juice.”

Viewers are on his side

Viewers were thoroughly amused by Vonn’s juice-related adventure and made that show in the comments.

“It’s not your job, but you proceeded to walk to the back,” one joked.

Numerous other commenters also remarked on how easy it was to get back there.

“The way it was so easy to get back there,” another wrote. “You need a discount.”

“You went into Narnia,” a third quipped.

Vonn didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Why are there no Aldi staff on the shop floor?

Commenters also remarked on how there didn’t appear to be many staff on the shop floor—but there might be a good reason for this. As Quora users pointed out, Aldi’s farmer’s market-like business model means that less staff is required for stock replenishment.

Similarly, on Reddit, users claiming to be Aldi workers shared that this lack of staff is actually intentional by the business. Other Redditors also corroborated this, noting how they only often see two members of staff on the shop floor, and that Aldi largely relies on self-checkouts.

Aldi didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

