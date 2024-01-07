‘I don’t think anyone’s getting their money back’: Passenger stranded at airport after airline stopped taking bags due to short staffing

Airports can be an anxiety-riddled experience for many people. From lost luggage to a building full of strangers and missed flights, there are so many things that can go wrong.

Something that might not be on your bingo card: an airline crew choosing not to check baggage in because they were understaffed.

One passenger of Lynx Air, a Canadian airline specifically offering low-cost flights, says she was able to check in but was unable to check her baggage because the crew simply decided not to, citing a shortage of staff.

In the video posted by @megsdeangelis, she says she was not able to check herself in, but clarifies in her caption that she was actually referring to her bag.

“I will literally never learn my lesson,” she says in the video. “I saw a really good deal for a flight, so I was like, let me book a cheap airline. Why not? It’s a one-way ticket for like under $500, which is really good for Canada. So I booked it. That was a scam. They didn’t have enough staff to check people in, so they just stopped, and I don’t think anybody’s getting their money back. I was literally here hours early, and I still missed my flight. Do you know how humbling that is? I could have bought a first-class ticket for how much I just paid to get another flight for today. I could have bought a first-class ticket.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @megsdeangelis via TikTok direct message, as well as to Lynx Air via email regarding the video.

Several viewers shared in the video’s comments section that they had similar experiences with the airline in the past.

“Oh no cause the exact same thing happened to me and I was so scared cause it was my first time traveling alone,” one commenter wrote.

“You gottttta check in online for lynx and just fly with a backpack and pray, just did it,” another user said.

“Hey girl the same thing happened to me with Lynx,” a user echoed. “They denied me boarding because they didn’t have enough flight attendants.”

Many viewers urged her to file a complaint with regulatory authorities in Canada to seek compensation for the difficulties she experienced.

“Girl as someone who worked for an airline in Canada, file a claim for this,” one commenter wrote. “You’ll get money back. And fight them to pay for the new ticket. APPR.”

“You should file a complaint with the Canadian transportation agency – you probably could file a complaint under them not having staff and get $$$,” another advised.

“You’ll get your money back!! Canada has very strict laws on compensation!” a viewer said. “Go on lynx website and apply … you’ll actually get more $$$.”