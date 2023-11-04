Customer says Airbnb host tried to upcharge upon reservation after realizing she was going to Taylor Swift concert

A customer exposed an Airbnb host for allegedly trying to get her to “pay triple” after realizing she was planning a trip to see Taylor Swift in concert.

The customer and Swiftie, Ariel Stewart (@arielnicolestewart), recounted the incident in a series of TikTok videos. In one video slideshow, which had over 3 million views, Stewart shared her conversation with the host (named Heather.) After Stewart told Heather that she’s visiting to attend Swift’s concert, the host said that the rates changed.

“Unfortunately, the pricing has not been set properly for these dates yet,” Heather said. “We can accommodate you, but we will have to collect additional funds.” In a follow-up message, Heather confirmed that the cost to rent the Airbnb would be $2,400 “plus taxes and fees.”

Stewart, however, would not accept the last-minute price change. She asked the host to send her additional properties in the area, but said that she wanted to remain close to the concert venue. In response, Heather sent another available property—but Stewart said it was further away than the one she initially booked.

“I decline changing the rate to a more expensive rate and decline to have my reservation moved to another location,” Stewart responded.

Then the fireworks started. The two women proceeded to go back-and-forth on who was in the wrong. Stewart said that Airbnb could “penalize” Heather for canceling her reservation; Heather said that wasn’t true.

“Airbnb will let us cancel bookings made over the weekend in these situations because we can’t set prices beforehand,” Heather said. The host also accused Stewart of making “threats,” and said that she couldn’t stay at any of her properties. “In case it isn’t clear,” Heather added, “we have retracted our last offer.”

Steward, however, said she contacted Airbnb, who advised her to not cancel her existing reservation.

“I understand that you are not happy with the rates that were provided, but, like you said, dates open a year in advance, which was Thursday and Friday last week, and not over the weekend,” Stewart said.

The two continued bickering, but didn’t reach any sort of resolution. In fact, Stewart later said that Heather threatened to tell the Swiftie’s employer about the situation.

In a follow-up video, Stewart shared screenshots of her correspondence with an Airbnb Community Expert, who advised her on what to say to the host. As of publication, it was unclear whether Stewart ended up canceling with Heather or whether she’d be able to stay at Heather’s Airbnb at the same rate that she initially booked.

In the comments, viewers agreed that Airbnb had become too difficult to book with nowadays.

“How dare you not help them price gouge,” one user quipped.

“the host changing their attitude so many times,” another said.

“guys this is why we don’t rent airbnbs anymore,” a third person added.

In another video, Stewart said she agreed. She also thanked viewers for the outpouring of support.

“I truly appreciate” all of the support, she said. Stewart added that she’s “hoping that Airbnb can come to a great resolution with this host. I will keep you guys updated as I know more.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stewart via TikTok comment and to Airbnb via email for comment.