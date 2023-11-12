‘I’d be charging them extra for the cleaning fee’: Airbnb host exposes how ‘celebrity’ guests left his luxury rental

An Airbnb host went viral on TikTok for rating how “celebrity” guests left his multi-million dollar properties. While he never shared which A-listers were renting out his homes, he did give viewers a glimpse into how messy some of the stars were.

In a recent video, Gabe (@gabrielist22) showed viewers how his latest anonymous guests left a Miami-based “luxury Airbnb.” As of Sunday morning, his TikTok had over four million views.

“Rating how celebrities leave my Airbnb,” he wrote in the text overlay.

Starting outdoors, Gabe showed viewers a glimpse of the front lawn and porch area. The ground was littered with Halloween decorations.

“There was this giant Halloween spider and some other decor,” Gabe said. He then entered one of the bedrooms, where guests had left trash and other items behind. The bed was also unmade.

The guests left behind two watches on the nightstand—one of which was worth $800, according to someone who commented on Gabe’s video. But that wasn’t the only thing the guests forgot to collect. Gabe also found a fake gold ring, COVID-19 tests, and a “years’ supply of [Smucker’s] Uncrustables” in the kitchen.

On top of the things left behind, Gabe said, “The whole house also smelled like smoke… There was spilled food in multiple places. And almost every room had ash and tobacco on the floor.”

Gabe said that the guests rented out his place for a Halloween party. As a result, they left behind a spread of candy in the kitchen cabinets.

Gabe said that the clean-up process would be “very difficult.” He rated his guests a three out of 10, but assured viewers he was still a “big fan” of his renters.

In the comments, viewers guessed that the renters were rapper Blueface and his beau, Jaidyn Alexis. (Gabe confirmed in the comments that it wasn’t.) Other popular guesses included celebrities such as Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi, and Tana Mongeau.

One thing views could agree on: whoever stayed at Gabe’s place was a slob.

“Can’t believe people leave a place like this,” one person said.

“I just can’t imagine going into someone [else’s] home and leaving it like that,” another added.

“Should’ve been a 0/10,” a third viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gabe via TikTok comment and to Airbnb by email for further comment.