‘Now that’s hospitality!’: Airbnb hosts have to wrangle drunk guest

One Airbnb host is getting five star ratings online after going above and beyond to help an inebriated guest.

TikToker Artsy (@thesnobbyartsyblog) shared a clip of the moment the host helped their guest get to bed, after apparently drinking far too much. The viral TikTok video has amassed over 126,000 likes and 1.5 million views as of this writing.

“That time I got a call that my Airbnb guest was behaving badly, passed out drunk on the stairs outside and we had to carry him inside to keep from calling the police,” the video’s caption read.

In the clip, a man is pulling another man through the Airbnb and attempting to pull him onto a bed. The second man appears inebriated. The video ends with the guest propped up against the foot of the bed as his Airbnb host tries to figure out what to do.

Viewers flooded with comment section with applause for the Airbnb host’s great hospitality. After all, many Airbnb hosts would have just kicked the guests out or charged them for the inconvenience.

“You’re such a good host most people would have just thrown them out,” one user commented.

“Would’ve gotten 5 stars and a new friend,” another wrote.

“Now that’s hospitality!” a third user agreed.

Other commenters tried to guess what special occasion lead to the guest becoming so intoxicated.

“My guess would be it was his birthday,” one viewer wrote. The TikToker and Airbnb host responded, “It was his gender reveal.”

Artsy often uploads content related to her Airbnb business. She claims to have started when she was only 19 years old. The accomplished Airbnb host discusses many topics related to her business on TikTok. Her videos cover topics like what she does if housekeepers call out and the many ways she has gone above and beyond for her guests.

Artsy says her Airbnb enterprise earns her passive income at a young age. It also enabled her to become the boss of her own accredited business. These days, Artsy also sells online courses that teaches others how to do the same.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and to Artsy via TikTok comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.