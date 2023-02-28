‘This is why I stay in hotels’: Man calls out Airbnb hosts who charge cleaning fees but still expect the guests to do the cleaning

A man went viral on TikTok after calling out Airbnb hosts who charge a cleaning fee yet still expect guests to do chores while on vacation.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Jeremy (@jeremy_gonewild) who typically posts video game content to his 38,000 followers. This time, he uploaded a video about why hotels are better than Airbnbs.

The video starts off with a stitch from TikTok user @jayrolling where he revealed all of the “trash” left over in his Airbnb. The clip then cuts to Jeremy stating, “I swear, Airbnb owners are on another level.”

In his TikTok, Jeremy criticizes Airbnb owners for charging “a cleaning fee” and expecting the guests “to do all the cleaning.” He concludes that he prefers to stay at hotels because of this.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeremy via TikTok comment and Airbnb via press email regarding the video. The video racked up over 216,000 views as of Monday with viewers agreeing with him.

“Yep I’m not going on vacation to clean and pay to clean,” one viewer wrote.

“At a hotel if I need something I go to the desk or call them. I always get what I ask for. No extra charge,” another agreed.

“I’m with you on that, the fact that they leave specific cleaning instructions too,” a third echoed.

Some, however, sided with the Airbnb host, agreeing that guests should clean up after themselves.

“I could not leave a mess but that’s just me. I am in the habit of picking up after myself. But to each their own mess,” one user stated.

“I mean even in a hotel I collect my own trash, I’m not a child and the maid isn’t my mommy,” a second remarked.

“I still clean. I don’t make a huge mess anyway. I always have hosts say ‘wait did you even stay here?’” a third said.

Others shared their outrageous experiences with Airbnb.

“Legit we paid 250 cleaning fee & i had to strip the sheets, start the towels, put the dishes away & take trash out!” one person shared.

“Yeah I just stayed in one with a cleaning fee of $80 then they asked me to start a load of towels,” a second said.

“And the cleaning fees are outrageous! I seen one for 175$ no thanks,” a third commented.

This isn’t the first time a TikToker’s video has gone rival for criticizing Airbnb’s strict cleaning rules. TikTok user Melissa called out the home-sharing company earlier this month for the same reason. In the article covered by the Daily Dot, Melissa said it was the principle of the rule that bothered her.

According to Airbnb’s website regarding cleaning fees, “a cleaning fee is a one-off charge for cleaning the space you stay in and is set by the Host. It’s an extra amount on top of the nightly rate when you book a listing.”