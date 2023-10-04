‘I’m so confused’: Airbnb guest warns others to take photos after host allegedly scammed her out of $2,300

Airbnb seems to routinely face the problem of sketchy hosts and once again, another user of the property rental platform has taken to social media to accuse their host of fraud.

In a viral TikTok video with over 522,000 views, user Aceyaa (@_aceyaa) says she was wrongfully accused of trashing a place after a stay. She also says Airbnb sided with the accuser and charged her ridiculous fees.

“I just got scammed out of $2,300 from an Airbnb host and I’m officially done with Airbnb,” the woman explains in her clip.

She then begins her “story time.” Apparently, the woman and her sister each rented Airbnbs for family members and friends to stay at while visiting Toronto. When they checked in, everything seemed great and the host was both accommodating and cooperative. Things went so well that she says she even requested an extension on the check-out time, which she paid extra for.

Then things quickly went downhill.

First, the Airbnb host made a request, which Aceyaa thought was a bit strange. He wanted her to start the laundry for the cleaners who were supposed to tidy up after her stay.

“No, that’s not my job,” the woman reportedly responded. “We paid a cleaning fee for a reason.”

Still, Aceyaa says she made sure to clean up the space and even went the extra mile and mopped, took out the trash, and removed the bed sheets before leaving. She also advised her sister to do the same. But, she says, she slipped up when she forgot to take pictures of the rental before leaving.

“That’s where I messed up,” she admits.

The host then accused the woman of breaking furniture in the home, smoking, and messing up the kitchen. “I’m so confused,” she says about her reaction to the accusations.

To make matters worse, however, Airbnb sided with the host, so Aceyaa wound up with a ridiculous bill. Her sister, however, took pictures and received a great review during the same stay.

“That’s how I was just scammed out of $2,300 and I’m never using Airbnb again,” she concludes.

She ends her video by advising people to always take pictures before leaving an Airbnb.

In the comments section, many felt for the woman.

“This is a sad situation, but a lesson to many people,” one user commented.

“I hate Airbnb,” another said. “Pay a cleaning fee & demand that we clean. Who wants their last memories to be cleaning??”

Others reported similar experiences.

“This is why we quit using Airbnb,” someone wrote. “I refuse to clean the house and pay a cleaning fee. Also you’re correct on the pictures, [too] much of a hassle for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and Aceyaa via TikTok comment for more information and comment.