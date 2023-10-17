‘That is more than we would be spending on one night there’: Airbnb customer calls out company for charging extra $125 in fees

A woman is taking to TikTok to voice her grievances about Airbnb’s high fee costs.

In a viral video with over 675,000 views as of Tuesday, content creator Deets (@deetsontheeats) addresses the home rental service company directly.

“If you are Airbnb, I’m gonna tell you in real time why no one wants to book with you anymore,” she begins.

She shares a screenshot of a “tiny home” in Joshua Tree, located in Southern California.

“Okay, here we go,” she says. “We’re going for two nights. $73 dollars a night. Perfect, within our budget. So should be around $150.”

However, the added fees significantly change the price of the Airbnb home. “No. $275 after taxes and all of the fees. That is an additional $125 fee. That is more than we would be spending on one night there. Like, that just seems absurd,” she says.

Deets shares a screenshot of another Airbnb home in Joshua Tree. “Next one, $159 a night,” she says. “Not too bad. $563 total for two nights when it’s $159 a night. So, let’s do some quick math: $245 in fees, coming out to about $122 a night in fees.”

“This is why no one wants to book with you anymore. That is so silly,” Deets concludes.

In the comments section, users shared their own issues with Airbnb’s fees and customer expectations.

“Plus the list of chores they make you do before leaving,” one person added. Another user responded to this comment, writing, “then also paying an insane cleaning fee.”

“Legit just tried to book one night while on a road trip. The price: $80 bucks, the cleaning fee: $65. Nope,” a third viewer shared.

“Just booked an Airbnb yesterday, 4 nights at $169/night and the total came out to $1,226,” another said.

“Airbnb, Netflix, Uber, Ticketmaster etc…they all started as ‘cheaper’ alternatives and have now become the expensive ones,” a further commenter noted.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the frustrations Airbnb customers experience with paying cleaning fees and still being expected to clean before they leave. In a previous TikTok, a woman listed her complaints with Airbnb as she tidied a rental that required guests to clean while also charging a $250 cleaning fee.

With the rising cost of Airbnb fees, many customers have turned back to hotels as a cheaper alternative.

“Airbnb was great for a couple years and now all they’ve done is make hotels just a little cheaper,” one user noted.

“I’m sticking to good ol’ hotels with free breakfast. And extra fee is tipping the housekeepers for putting up with my mess,” another viewer declared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Deets via TikTok message and Airbnb via email for more information.

