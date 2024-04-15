‘We drove 3 hours’: Women have to go to Waffle House after Airbnb host never gives them door code to rental

When Airbnb launched, it appeared to be an exciting alternative to hotels, allowing one to rent apartments and other living spaces in the short term with ease.

Now, however, there’s been a growing backlash against the company. Some are blaming the rise in the service’s popularity for increasing rent prices around the country, while others are simply noting the many downsides that a network of individually-run rental units can have.

This isn’t even mentioning the many internet users who have gone viral for revealing their own less-than-positive experiences using the service. One family found themselves locked out of their Airbnb due to an issue with the door and were told to wait in a cafe at midnight for the situation to be resolved. Another claimed that a host harassed them after they left an honest review, while a further user simply documented how one of the bedrooms of his rental was in the garage.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing her own Airbnb experience. In a video with over 1.9 million views, TikTok user KoKo (@kokeeezyy) shows a group of people enjoying a meal at Waffle House.

“We drove 3 hours and the air bnb host never gave us the door code,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

According to Airbnb, check-in details and instructions should be available 48 hours before the check-in date on your reservation’s itinerary page. If one does not receive check-in details, they can reach out to the host directly with the provided phone number; if they still do not hear back from the host, one should reach out to Airbnb.

In the comments section, users said that, in their experience, they were usually able to receive check-in information within Airbnb’s supplied timeframe.

“My bnb host sent ours right when the payment went through,” said a user.

“Don’t you get it atleast 24-48 hrs before? I’m saying cause this is how I experienced the whole code thing w Airbnb,” stated another.

“Airbnb should be able to provide rebooking assistance if your host will not answer. They will provide a credit,” detailed a third.

That said, some claimed to have had similar experiences using the service.

“This happened to me!!! and when I contacted support they seen the same thing!” shared a commenter. “I get a messages 7AM the next morning saying they gave me a door code! im like nawww even customer support saw THEY DID NOT!!”

“Our air bnb didn’t bother to tell us their account got suspended 30 minutes before we were supposed to check in,” offered a second.

“Happened to me in miami and i got there at 2 in the morning. He stopped replying. I had aidbnb refund me and pay for my hotel,” explained an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and KoKo via Instagram direct message.

