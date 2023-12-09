‘I never had a problem’: Airbnb guest says she was charged at checkout for 3 broken items. She asked for photos and itemized receipts

In a recent TikTok, an Airbnb customer shared a PSA on how to handle being wrongfully charged for alleged “broken items.”

On Nov. 18, Stephanie Maldonado (@unorganizedsteph) shared a cautionary tale about her unexpected experience with an Airbnb host attempting to charge her $100 for three allegedly broken items. The video, in which she details how she disputed the charge, has since garnered over 13,500 views.

In the video, Maldonado revealed, “Four hours after checking out, they send me an email saying that they are going to automatically charge my credit card $100 for three broken items: a chair, a trash can, and a soap dispenser.”

The TikToker, who claimed to have previously rented Airbnbs “three or four times a year” without any problems, quickly responded to the email and asked the resort to provide her with photos and itemized receipts of the broken items. A day later, she reportedly received an email stating that the $100 charge had been dropped and her credit card would be refunded.

“So this is just a little PSA that if you are renting an Airbnb or whatever, it’s hard to take photos before, but if they do accuse you, and you know you didn’t break it … make sure you ask for photos and itemized receipts so you know what you’re actually paying for when they have to replace it,” Maldonado advised her viewers.

In the comments section of the video, viewers shared their own experiences with Airbnb or offered tips on how to avoid potentially dubious charges.

“I quit using Airbnb. Last one I stayed in was covered in cameras in all common areas. Their fees are awful now. Hotels=less headache for me,” one commenter shared.

“As a host I video before guest arrive. If I have an issue I send the guest photos of the damage. Never had a problem with any guest,” a second commenter said.

“I videotape myself from the moment I walk in opening/closing/turning on everything before I even bring in bags then do it again when I leave,” another added.

“I had one try to charge me $800. I fortunately use a debit card and it’s USAA. so I just report the charges as fraudulent,” a fourth shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stephanie Maldonado via TikTok comment and to Airbnb via press email.