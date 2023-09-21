‘How would you feel if you never had to give an interview yourself?’: Career creator warns of AI service promising clones of job-hunters

Artificial intelligence saved us a step in typing out a Google search with Siri. It gave us faster access to customer assistance with website chatbots. We can add anything in the world to our shopping carts with just a few words directed at our Amazon Alexa. Facial recognition gives us an extra level of security on our phones, working even when we’ve donned a COVID-19 mask or a new pair of glasses.

And in its latest application, it appears AI may give us the chance to conduct the perfect job interview—through clones of ourselves.

TikToker @adminandeve, who dedicates her platform to career and life discussions, posted a “big warning” to viewers who encountered an ad for a service that would create a clone from a client’s voice and physical attributes. This clone would then sit in on a virtual job interview for the client, answering questions flawlessly to get the position.

In the viral video, which has been viewed over 923,000 times since it was first posted yesterday, @adminandeve said a company reached out to her and offered “so much money that I could pay my rent in New York City 25 times” to promote the service.

She demanded a Zoom call with the person who reached out and received a second offer: “Talking points” she could use in case she received backlash from people who viewed her promotional content.

“The woman literally said to my face, ‘I feel like it’s unethical, too,’” @adminandeve said in her video.

She revealed that the nameless company and CEO are based in Saudi Arabia and are employing a “mascot marketing strategy,” which involves targeting a number of American influencers who are willing to promote the service.

“Now you have a Dubai billionaire and his software engineers who now have very sensitive personal data and voice likeness of Americans—because he’s only targeting the American market. Like, what are you doing with that data?” she asked in her video.

The TikToker refused to promote the service, calling for viewers to disregard any promotional content they see touting “clones” or the chance to never again do another job interview. Many commenters echoed her skepticism, likening the situation to a Black Mirror episode and wondering if the representative she spoke to via Zoom was one of the AI clones created by the company.

“We need better laws around AI in general,” one observed. “It’s getting nuts.”

“I have so much respect for you cause if I got offered damn near 100K I would lose all morals to make an ad,” another applauded.

The Daily Dot contacted @adminandeve via Instagram direct message for more information.