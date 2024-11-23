‘Let’s break it down’: Dealership shows $99 Black Friday car deal. Does it work?

As time’s winged arrow marches on, we’re getting closer and closer to Thanksgiving. And, more importantly for bargain-hunters, Black Friday. On Nov. 29, savvy shoppers will be scouring malls and the internet to take advantage of the numerous cut-price deals they have to offer, but as this one TikTok shows, make sure you don’t overlook your car dealerships.

In a viral clip, which has amassed 409,500 views, car dealership TikTok account RohrmanToyota (@rohrmantoyota) announced the most striking deal of all: A car for $99.

Standing in front of a whiteboard, the creator said, “So I’m sure you’ve seen us selling the $99 car on Black Friday. We did it last year. We’re doing it again this year. And everybody’s asking, ‘Is it really $99?’ So, let’s break it down.”

The video then zoomed out to show a range of figures on the whiteboard, with the creator explaining each in turn.

The sales price, he began, is $99. The doc fee is $245.26. The state of Indiana’s title fee is $37.50, and the 7% sales tax is $24.10.

“Your total out the door for the $99 car is $405.88,” he concluded. “It’s not a fake. It’s not misleading. Pay your state fees, buy a car for $99, what more can you want?”

Despite the attractive price, not all commenters were convinced by the deal.

“Typical,” one wrote. “Walking out of the dealer at 4x the price you expected.”

“Chat,” another asked. “Why not just say it’s a car for $405.88?”

While a third questioned the payable tax, asking, “How are you going to tax a tax? Shouldn’t the 7% sales tax only be on the $99 price of the car?”

Others urged the TikToker to disregard the negative comments. “People are actually complaining about a $400 car in 2024,” a commenter wrote. “Wow.”

A second added, “People complain about cars but don’t bat an eye when their $6 coffee is $7.54.”

While a third quipped, “If you sold a car for $1 someone would offer $0.50 people are so miserable.”

This isn’t the first time that RohrmanToyota has gone viral. He frequently publishes videos revealing everything from dealership red flags and industry secrets like why they “keep your keys” during trade-in negotiations.

Most recently, he went viral for a video in which he explained (via a skit) that the best way to save money at the car dealership is to mention the invoice-buying program. This is when you offer to buy the car at the same rate the dealership got it from the merchant. At least, it gives a lot of room to negotiate.

In an emailed statement, a representative for Rohrman Toyota wrote: “Pretty fun deal we have MORE than just the $99 car + taxes and fees to be clear. We’ll have cars for $499, $799, $1,299 and several under $2k and under $5k and 15-20 under $10k Our GM is amazing and we currently have a person camping out to win the $99 car and I hope he does.”



