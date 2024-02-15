‘The balance did not change in my account’: Woman says she used bank’s ATM to deposit $900—and it never showed up in her account

When TikToker @Swhatever123 deposited $900 into an ATM account she was shocked to realize the machine ate her cash, and not deposited it into her account. In a viral video, she recounted what happened.

“I just tried to deposit $900 at my bank in the ATM, and it’s, like, 9:15pm, and the ATM just ate all of the money and just said there was an error and then didn’t give me back the money, and the balance did not change in my account,” she explained.

“So upsetting,” she continued, visibly upset and frustrated. “I’m trying really hard not to cry.” She went on to state that a maintenance man is working on the ATM, but there is no timeline for when she will get her money back.

“Thank goodness I don’t need the money, like, at this very moment,” she stressed, and then asked viewers, “What are you supposed to do? I know they’ll probably just credit it back to me, but…I don’t know how I’m supposed to just walk away from, like, $900 that was mine and now is no longer mine.”

The viral video has 42,000 views and over a hundred comments. Many viewers were eager to share suggestions and advice on what to do next.

“Pretty sure this can be fixed just will take some time, stressing extra breathe onward to tomorrow,” one viewer shared. Another suggested, “You’ll have to go in the morning, and once they count the money/investigate they’ll give it back to you.”

Even a bank employee chimed in with advice, “They should be able to recalibrate the machine! It happens with older ATMs and at my bank we just recount and if the extra $900 is there we credit it.

Other viewers shared similar experiences and detailed what happened to them.

“This happened to me, if you know how much you deposited call your bank and when they have someone count the machine you’ll get the money usually next,” one viewer shared.

Another shared, “This happened to me once!! they had someone come to fix the machine and credited my account, but yeah it sucked temporarily losing like $500.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Swhatever123 via TikTok for comment.