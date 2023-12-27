‘It’s honestly the biggest waste of time’: Woman fired after saying how she really feels about her 90-minute, 3-times-a-week management Zoom

In a viral video posted to TikTok, a former corporate employee revealed the exasperating virtual meetings he and co-workers were forced to attend three times a week.

User SpencerSpicy (@spencerspicyy) said they spoke with upper management that often in order to “connect” with one another and the business. After three years with the company, however, he had started to become fed up with the “bullsh*t.” Evidently, so had another co-worker.

“This girl had been with the company about a year. She’s still fairly newish,” he explained in his TikTok video, which has been viewed over 116,400 times since it was first posted on Dec. 12. “And on the call, she’s not on mute.”

He and the rest of their co-workers sat in their respective homes during one particular meeting, and his co-worker did not realize her microphone was not muted.

“She’s saying the things that you never want to say on a meeting,” SpencerSpicy revealed in his video. “Her boyfriend came in and was like, ‘Babe, come to bed’ and she was like, ‘I’m on this bogus call.’”

Others in the Zoom call tried to get her to mute her microphone, but she did not hear. She continued to ream out the managers responsible for the meeting, saying that it was nothing more than a way for “the higher ups to listen to their own voice and feel like they’re important,” according to SpencerSpicy.

“It was just, chef’s kiss,” he recalled. “It was perfect. She did get fired, but God, that was hilarious.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, SpencerSpicy said that once his co-workers realized how “useless” the meetings were, they began turning off their cameras or muting their microphones and turning to do other things.

“I actually didn’t decide to leave corporate America. They decided for me,” SpencerSpicy told the Daily Dot. “But it was a blessing in disguise. I’m a comedian and wanted to focus more on that.”

SpencerSpicy said that he was often told by co-workers that he was not “a corporate guy,” which he said was code for not belonging at the company.

“Unless a company absolutely paid me like stupid amounts of money, I don’t think I’d ever go back to corporate America. The creep into your personal life is just too much for me.”

Viewers with experience working in corporate America sympathized with SpencerSpicy and his co-worker. “I work in corporate America, she’s absolutely not wrong… the C suites are some of the most useless people in the corporate structure,” one wrote.

“Amanda speaks for all of us,” another viewer confirmed.

Others wondered why the hosts of the Zoom call didn’t mute her. “That would require them knowing how to use a computer,” SpencerSpicy joked.

“Coworkers must have hated her if they let her keep talking,” another user speculated. Replying to them, SpencerSpicy said that the meeting was nearly 400 people, and many employees were not familiar with Amanda.

