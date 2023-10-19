‘1.61 can’t beat it’: 7-Eleven customer shares her cheapest large coffee hack. Viewers have their own

Tired of paying $8 for a cup of coffee? 7-Eleven customer and TikToker @unashamedash says they have a hack for you.

“Let me show you my secret,” the customer promises in their TikTok video, which was viewed over 14,000 times since it was published.

In the video, @unashamedash walks into 7-Eleven and films the machine that allows customers to create their favorite coffee beverage. “Enter in: Your new Starbucks,” the creator says before pointing to a sign that promises a large coffee for $1.49.

“For $1.49, you can do an americano, cappuccino, latte, double espresso, mocha. Watch. This is amazing,” the TikToker continues before grabbing a large cup and selecting a hot latte on the touchscreen (customers also have the ability to select a cold coffee).

The machine also grants customers the ability to add more espresso shots and flavors, including vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, and honey. The machine even has sugar-free options available.

The TikToker chooses not to add more espresso to their drink, saying, “No anxiety today.” @unashamedash also settles on the hazelnut flavor add-in. “Look at the beauty. Look at her,” @unashamedash says before taking a sip. “Perfect.”

The customer also shows off the cold brew machine before adding mini marshmallows to their drink and heading to the register to pay. Their total comes out to $1.61, a price the customers claims can’t be beat.

And @unashamedash might be right. A large latte at Dunkin’ is roughly $4.89, and a classic venti latte at Starbucks will cost you around $6.25—before any modifications.

TikTokers shared their love of 7-Eleven coffee in the comments. “I moved to the UK and honestly the one thing I miss is the 7/11 coffee in the morning. This is so high tech that they have this now!” one said.

However, many users shared their own favorite affordable coffee hacks.

“Panera Bread. $12 a month club. Unlimited coffee/ teas/ fountain drinks every tour hours everyday,” another lauded.

“McDonalds on the app is 1 dollar,” a thirs shared.

The barista system is the Franke A1000 by Majesty Coffee, which according to its website, promises “bean to cup with the push of a button.” 7-Eleven claims on its site that with this machine, “there’s over 3,000 ways to customize your coffee.” 7-Eleven reportedly began rolling out the machines in its stores in 2020, but it is not yet available in all locations.

According to cstorelive, you can find the coffee machine in nearly 5,000 of the chain’s 13,000 North American stores as of July.

The Daily Dot reached out to @unashamedash via TikTok comment.