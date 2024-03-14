‘I can go to Denny’s’: Customer shows how much a single chicken tender at  the grocery store costs

In a viral video, TikToker Savanah Liszka (@savanahliszka) exposes how over-priced chicken tenders are at her grocery store.

The video began with her shopping in the deli section of the grocery store chain Stater Bros. Markets. She panned her camera on a container that holds a single chicken tender and a cup of ranch. She asked viewers, “Guess how much this one chicken tender costs?” She then revealed the price tag. It read $7.44. “That’s right $7.44 for a single chicken tender!” she exclaimed.

In the video’s caption, she continued, “I can go to Denny’s, get 5, hot and fresh [chicken tenders], with multiple dipping sauces, for barely more than that one, who knows how many days old, cold, stale, tender.”

She placed text over the video, raising the question, “Is it even inflation anymore?”

The viral video has 39,000 views and hundreds of comments, sparking much discourse. Many viewers resonated with Savanah Liszka’s frustration, commenting on the absurd price. Others argued that the price point is a mistake and potentially a misprinted label.

“What even is the motivation behind selling a single chicken tender in the first place? Why is there a market for that?” one viewer questioned.

Another commented, “In this essay, I will explain why it’s more cost-efficient to go to a restaurant vs a grocery store,” implying that this is an example of grocery stores now being more expensive than eating at a restaurant. Others chimed in agreeing with this viewer.

“No honestly. In the weirdest turn of events going to a sit-down restaurant and bringing home leftovers is now the same level of expense. Asinine,” one shared. Yet, some viewers, disagree, that a grocery store can be more affordable than a restaurant, “you need to know how to grocery shop,” they suggested.

“I can get a whole rotisserie chicken at Costco for $5,” one viewer remarked. Another added, “You could just get a bag of them from Walmart or Target for that price.”

Some viewers questioned the seven-dollar price point. “Somebody stole the other chicken tenders out of the bin,” one viewer commented. Another shared, “This probably was an error. The other ones looks like they have more than one piece.”

