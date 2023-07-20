‘I’d call his little brother. $5 hot ‘n’ ready’: Customer finds pizza spot charging $53 per pizza at Caesars Palace

In a viral video, a Las Vegas lifestyle influencer shared how inflated the food prices are in parts of Sin City.

In the TikTok, Jacob Orth (@jacobslifeinvegas) points the camera at a local pizzeria’s menu for viewers to see the prices. A single slice of pizza costs anywhere from $8.99 to $10.99, and a whole pie ranges from $49.99 to $52.99.

“In case you wanna know, that’s what it looks like,” Jaco says, pointing at an incredibly standard-looking pizza pie.

“What do you guys think? Yay or Nay?” the content creator asks.

“NOPE,” the top comment under the video read.

The pizzeria in question is DiFara Pizza, a NY-style pizzeria located in the Las Vegas Strip’s iconic Caesars Palace. Caesars Palace is an iconic resort known for its Roman-themed architecture, luxury accommodations, and expansive entertainment options.

The average pizza pie costs $17.81 in the United States and $19.34 in Nevada, Real Simple reported. That’s about a third of DiFara’s price.

The video has garnered more than 174,000 views and over 2,200 comments as of Thursday morning.

@jacobslifeinvegas This is How Crazy Food Prices Are in Las Vegas ♬ original sound – Jacob Orth

“This is How Crazy Food Prices Are in Las Vegas,” the caption read.

Despite the high food prices at some area restaurants, Las Vegas is far from being one of the most expensive cities in the United States. According to Payscale, the Nevada city’s cost of living is only 1% above the national average.

One commenter couldn’t help but make fun of the situation.

“I’d call his little brother. $5 hot’n ready,” a person said.

“There is a reason flights to Vegas are $49.99,” another commented.

Others agreed that the pricing was outrageous.

“major Naw… unless it was a giant pizza,” a commenter wrote.

“Explains the 2.7 star rating on Google,” a viewer pointed out.

“so we are not going to talk about $10 a slice?” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jacob via email for comment.