‘Humbling experience’: Job applicant slams having to play dress up and go in-person to beg for a $40K job

'I’ll dress my wage.'

Allyson Waller 

Allyson Waller

Posted on Feb 8, 2024   Updated on Feb 8, 2024, 9:24 am CST

The amount of effort put into searching for a job can be draining, and what can make it even more of an uphill battle is preparing for an interview only to end up being offered a meager salary. One man has gone viral for poking fun at this ordeal.

TikTok creator AJP (@ajp563) posted a video of himself wearing a suit while looking deadpan into a camera, with the video caption: “dressing up and going in person to beg for a $40,000 job.” His video has around 1 million views as of Wednesday evening.

The Daily Dot reached out to AJP via TikTok comment for further information.

Within the comments section of his video, AJP interacted with viewers who related to the video.

“Me with my psych degree showing up for a financial firm interview,” user Makenna (@kennaks) said.

“I have a business management degree. May just be a server again,” AJP replied.

Some commenters also pointed out how wages feel like they’ve stagnated.

“Yeah it’s bs how these companies are making record profits but the workers’ pay stay the same,” user Jorge (@jorgej350z) said. “The wages aren’t keeping up for how life is right now and it’s embarrassing living in the U.S.”

“The shareholders and corporations are making out just fine!” AJP replied.

@ajp563 #jobmarket #jobhunting #fy #fyp ♬ Risa Hahaha – el v colega prod

According to data from the New York Federal Reserve, Americans’ expectations for new job salaries rose for the first time in August 2023 since March 2014. USA Today reported the lowest wage respondents would accept for a new job could reach just above $78,000 a year.

Experts have strongly cautioned applicants to opt for professional attire even if they’re unsure of a company’s dress code. Multiple reasons people opt for professional attire include to make a good impression, show confidence and respect, and set the tone for a new career move, according to Real Simple magazine. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom interviews started to become commonplace. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, about 41% of workers in the U.S. wear business casual, with 51% of women reporting they opt for such attire and 32% of men having a preference for the style.

*First Published: Feb 8, 2024, 1:00 pm CST

