‘All my tools are Milwaukee’: Construction worker compares $400 Milwaukee laser to $35 Amazon version. Are you wasting your money?

TikTok user Speedy G (@speedy.g906) posted a viral TikTok that had him questioning his purchasing decisions. His clip garnered 2 million views and a slew of comments from folks with differing opinions.

The video begins with a side-by-side comparison of two leveling lasers. One is manufactured by Milwaukee and the other is a nondescript one the TikToker purchased from Amazon. However, G writes in a text overlay that the prices between the two products couldn’t be any more disparate.

“Laser on the left is a $400 Milwaukee laser,” he writes. Next, he reveals the price of the leveling tool beside it. “Laser on the right was $35 on Amazon.”

He then pans the camera across the floor and onto a wooden framing wall. Both lasers emit powerful, visible, green straight lines. However, as he continues to pan up, he reveals that the Amazon laser stops casting a light on the ceiling. The Milwaukee laser persists above his head.

Worth $365 more?

Several TikTokers who responded to G’s video didn’t think that Milwaukee’s performance warranted a higher price tag.

“10 times the cost for 20 percent better performance. yeah, that’s not worth the price difference,” one person penned.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Milwaukee obv better but definitely not worth the difference.”

G agreed with the sentiment, responding to the aforementioned TikToker in the comments section of his video. He wrote, “That’s what I’m saying, all my tools are Milwaukee but I’m not paying that for that.”

Another user on the app broke it down, saying, “So 365$ for an extra 8ft of laser?”

One user recommended a different test which they believed would demonstrate the superiority of the Milwaukee laser much more clearly. “Also check range, definitely gonna see the difference if you put them in 10m long room,” they said.

One suggested G purchase a different laser entirely. “Just get the hupar laser. $250 for a 360 triple green beam. Can’ beat it,” they wrote.

And one person believed that the value comes with the longevity of Milwaukee’s products. “Prof tools just built better and have more resilience. You can buy no name drill or Hilti, They’re the same until first one gives up in a week. Same with lasers, polishers etc.,” they said.

Is Milwaukee worth the price?

According to Popular Mechanics, some specific Milwaukee offerings are worth the money. First, at a buck under $300 via Walmart, the article states Milwaukee’s Brad Nailer’s a great buy.

The author states that despite its relatively low weight profile, this nailer packs a punch. This means that you won’t have to hammer them in manually after using it.

Amazon is currently selling Milkwaukee’s Hex Impact Driver for $97.22 brand new with Prime shipping. Popular Mechanics also lauded its “power to weight ratio.” Furthermore, its compact size makes it a great drill to use in tight spots.

The company’s small angle grinder, impact wrench, cordless chainsaw, hackzall, hammer drill received high marks. Moreover, the article said this cordless hammer drill/driver, and circular saw were worth it.

Folks on this Bob is the Oil Guy post also had high praise for Milwaukee products. Numerous people commented that items they’ve purchased from the company lasted for several years.

Redditors love Milwaukee

One commenter who posted to the site’s r/MilwaukeeTools sub wanted to know what all the fuss was about. Granted, in a forum dedicated to a brand, there’s going to be some inherent bias. A user on the app suggested that anyone interested in knowing the quality of Milwaukee’s products look at Project Farm. The independent consumer review site named three separate Milwaukee products as its favorite shop tools. This Phillips Impact, this impact driver, and this 3/8 ratchet.

Additionally, Project Farm also posts reviews of Milwaukee products where they’re thoroughly tested. Punctilious purchasers may appreciate the lengths to which its YouTube channel goes through.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Milwaukee via email and G via TikTok comment.

