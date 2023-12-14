‘That’s more than all my monthly bills combined’: Doctor with 2 kids calls out daycare costs after seeing tuition increase for upcoming year

The cost of child care is so exorbitant that one mom of two took to social media to vent about it.

In a viral video that has racked up over 237,000 views and 15,000 likes, TikToker Dr. Valencia Garcia, MD (@drvalenciagarcia) expressed frustrations over the price increases at her children’s daycare.

“These daycare prices are getting out of control,” the doctor began in the clip.

While she spoke, she pointed to an image of the 2024 price list from the institution. The list included the cost of care for infants, toddlers, preschool, and pre-K children. It also had different prices depending on whether the child would attend the daycare part-time or full-time.

“Preschooler: $382 a week,” she said while pointing to the price on the chart. “Infant: $471.”

Then, she compared the prices to the costs in previous years. For an infant, the price was $449, and for a preschooler, it was $364 in 2023. In 2021, infant care cost $382 and $310 for preschoolers.

“That’s almost a hundred-dollar increase from 2024 compared to 2021,” she said.

Dr. Garcia then explained that she has a preschooler and an infant. Combined, the price for their care would be over $800 per week.

“I mean, how are people doing this?” she asked. “I’m a resident doctor, and having to pay this is a lot.”

In the comments section, viewers agreed the prices were outrageous—and some argued workers likely would not even receive pay raises.

“What’s crazy is it’s gone up almost 200 a kid but the workers still make the same amount go figure,” one viewer wrote.

“Daycare is the main reason I’ve only had one kid,” a second commented. “I want another so bad but these prices are insane.”

“My husband and I work opposite shifts for this reason,” another said.

According to Care.com’s annual Cost of Care Report, “67% of parents spend 20% or more of their annual income on child care.” The report also found that parents are having a hard time finding child care near their homes, making both cost and accessibility an issue for many.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Valencia Garcia via TikTok comment for more information.