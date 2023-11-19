Former McDonald’s corporate chef reveals the 4 types of eggs used at McDonald’s

In a viral TikTok, a former McDonald’s corporate chef ranked the fast food chains’ eggs. The worst McDonald’s egg form may surprise you.

In the video, Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) explains that there are four different types of eggs served at McDonald’s in the the United States and proceeds to rank them.

The top spot goes to the round egg—where a cracked egg is placed to cook in a small ring mold—since it’s the only egg that’s cracked fresh in the restaurant. This egg is served on English muffins and McMuffin sandwiches. “Those are the best eggs quality-wise as far as I’m concerned,” Haracz said.

At the very bottom of the list are the folded eggs that come premade and frozen in a square shape. Those are the eggs that go on the biscuit sandwiches and on some bagel sandwiches if available in your region. “It has the texture of like a stack of Post-it notes. It’s trash,” Haracz said.

Third is the scrambled egg that comes with the big breakfast. While they’re made with liquid egg product, “these are pretty good” and actually get cooked in the restaurant. His tip is to ask for that scrambled egg on your breakfast sandwich to replace the folded egg. “It is far superior to the folded egg,” he said.

He then added that the fourth kind of egg that everyone forgets about is the frozen scrambled egg that’s in the breakfast burrito. “Those are okay. They’re absolutely better than the paper mache folded egg that we talked about before,” Haracz said.

And to those wondering about the egg white delights, the chef said that it got taken off the menu along with several other healthier items because people didn’t buy them enough.

The video has over 100,000 views and more than 400 comments.

“Round egg for the win – wish I could get that on the McGriddle,” a person said.

“Maybe I’m just broken but the folded egg is my favorite,” another wrote.

“I’ve been saying for years always sub for either the round egg or scrambled egg,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Haracz for comment via email.