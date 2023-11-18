‘They are targeting the higher income people’: McDonald’s chef says Crocs collab shows that store is no longer prioritizing Value Menu

A former corporate chef for McDonald’s recently claimed that the fast food company is abandoning the needs of lower-income customers to cater to a higher-income bracket.

Chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz), a content creator specializing in McDonald’s-related topics, also discussed the downfall of the value menu and compared it to McDonald’s recent collaboration with Crocs. The video has been viewed over 7,300 times as of publication.

“Is McDonald’s new collaboration with Crocs proof that they are abandoning value?” Haracz begins.

“So, McDonald’s announcement comes with four different Crocs you can order based on their characters. The cheapest one is $70,” the chef continues.

“Now, the consumer that wants value, The Dollar Menu, the snack wrap back, and all these kind of things, are those people spending $70 on Crocs? No, they are not,” Haracz elaborates.

“They are targeting the higher income people that we talked about before that are trading down to now go to McDonald’s for a cheaper experience. Again, abandoning the value customer who wants cheaper food faster,” he explains.

Many viewers in the comments section agreed with him, pointing out how expensive fast food has become.

“It’s interesting no fast food restaurant has filled the Value segment (at least here in Canada),” a viewer shared.

“When I get a craving for McDonald’s, I am always stunned that that basically means at least $12 now,” a second agreed.

“I’m a higher income earner and I’m still annoyed that chicken nuggets doubles in price from 2 years ago,” a third remarked.

Others were baffled as to why Crocs would be used to attract a new customer base.

“But are the people who are ‘trading down’ going to advertise that fact by sporting McDonald’s Crocs?” one wondered.

Some pointed out how McDonald’s has declined in quality, even with the new app. “Inflated prices & then discounts thru app,” one viewer wrote. “Speedy service yet lacks accuracy & quality. Excuses are that they are busy & have teenagers as employees.”

McDonald’s has indeed grown more expensive. Due to inflation and labor shortages, many fast-food restaurants raised their prices over the last few years and removed value menu items. Though inflation has slowed, McDonald’s franchisees have continued to increase prices to offset rising labor and commodity costs.

To combat rising prices, McDonald’s has added multiple deals and discounts available through its app.

The company has also done a series of promotions with various other companies, including an adult Happy Meal with Cactus Plant Flea Market. Its most recent promotion with Crocs also showcases McDonald’s mascots and comes in four shoe styles.

Unfortunately, price increases are becoming very apparent to customers. For example, TikToker Anne Arroyo pointed out how The Dollar Menu doesn’t have any items priced at a dollar.

“They are trying to capitalize on an old business model that no longer exists, and it just brings more attention to their inflated prices,” Arroyo explained to Insider. “The Under $3 menu would be more appropriate. I miss the days of being able to get a regular hamburger for 89¢ and a small fry for $1.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Haracz and McDonald’s via email for further information.