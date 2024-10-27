‘My Marshalls never stocked up like that’: Shopper discovers $39 Coach wallets at Marshalls. Are they authentic?

A TikToker has gone viral after purportedly discovering a designer Coach wallet at their local Marshalls. In the clip, which has amassed 842,600 views, Meli (@melioriginal) filmed herself inside the store checking out the shelves before zooming in on the purse section.

As she uncovered the pile of Coach purses, on-screen text read, “POV: Going in at the wallet section at Marshalls to find the new Coach wallets we all love. Found it!”

In the comments, Meli revealed that the wallets retailed at $39.99. Conversely, on the Coach website, wallets retailed for between $75 and $295.

Commenters were pretty enthusiastic about the deals down at Marshalls.

“No, bc I’m hitting TJ Maxx and Marshalls tomorrow,” one wrote.

“The hunt for this one was REAL,” another added.

A third lamented, “Haven’t seen this at my Marshalls yet.”

“I’ve been searching for this too!” a fourth added. A fifth wrote, “This is exactly how I shop at Marshalls.”

Meli didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marshalls and Coach via email.

Does Marshalls sell authentic brands?

On the Marshalls website, the brand says that it buys from a variety of vendors, including boutiques, big brands, designer labels, and up-and-coming labels. Moreover, the store said that it manufactures some of its own stock. According to The Fashion Law, it’s safe to consider these products authentic because there aren’t any lawsuits filed by brands for selling counterfeit goods.

Furthermore, as reported by Business Insider, the reason that stores like Marshalls are able to sell brand-named merchandise at low prices is because it buys surplus inventory from department stores at a discount.

Coach bags at Shein

In a viral TikTok, Abi Downs (@abi_fashionandlifestyle) decided to buy a Coach bag from the discount online retail site Shein. The site is known for its own-brand, low-price clothing but seems to have expanded to other brands as of late.

According to the video, she went to a Coach store to get the item verified. While there, the store assistant told her to look for a Storypatch label to prove the item’s authenticity.

Downs didn’t specify in the TikTok itself whether the item had been authenticated, but she later confirmed in the comments that it was.



