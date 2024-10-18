‘Trader Joe’s, Target, Kroger, and more’: Woman warns huge, 300-page recall on food. Here’s what to avoid

A woman has recently gone viral on TikTok after sounding the alarm on a massive food recall due to a possible listeria contamination. It’s affecting major retailers like Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and others.

The viral TikTok video captioned “huge food recall in the USA” is raising questions about the safety and quality of the U.S. food supply. Posted by user @deetsontheeats on Oct. 17, the video has racked up over 973,000 views in just two days.

In the video, @deetsontheeats says, “If you haven’t seen it yet, the USDA just released a 326-page list of all of the foods that have been affected by the most recent listeria outbreak. They include foods from Trader Joe’s…” The video shows an onscreen caption also listing Target and Kroger.

“And I’m just getting so frustrated at the quality of food within the United States,” she continues. “And even when you try and buy organic or you pay attention to the labels or you try and buy free range, like, whatever. It’s just frustrating when these things happen, and you’re like, ‘OK, what am I actually buying?’”

Many commenters shared @deetsontheeats’ concern.

“This is why I love going to local farmers markets and veg/fruit stands,” one commenter wrote.

“Especially when the ‘organic’ [and] ‘free range’ products are so pricey too,” a second said.

“It’s great that more and more people are speaking up about it. It’s crazy what they allow in our foods vs EU,” a third commenter remarked.

“I have digestive problems here, but the second I go abroad I’m fine and I can eat whatever I want,” another shared.

How to identify potentially contaminated food

The massive recall originates from ready-to-eat meat and poultry producer BrucePac. According to a Today article, “The recall now includes more than 200 different ready-to-eat chicken and turkey products that amount to about 10 million pounds of recalled meat.”

However, identifying which specific grocery items are part of the recall isn’t as straightforward as it might seem. BrucePac supplies meat to many different companies who then repackage it or use it as an ingredient in their own branded products.

To help consumers navigate this, the USDA compiled a list of all the potentially contaminated products sold under various brand names.

The Daily Dot has reached out to BrucePac, Target, Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe’s for comment. We have also reached out to TikTok user @deetsontheeats.

