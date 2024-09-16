‘Just feels like I’m spending left and right’: Woman has to visit 3 different Honda dealerships while buying a car

Buying a car can be scary. Navigating the endless different makes, types and models while trying to secure the best deal out there can be daunting.

For many, the process feels like a high-stakes game where every decision carries weight. And before they know it, the excitement once held dear is quickly overrun by anxieties, leaving the thrill of a new ride to become a source of stress and fear.

On Aug. 18, California-based content creator Kristy (@asap.kristy) captured these feelings in a viral TikTok that amassed over 65,100 likes and 563,000 views. In less than two minutes, Kristy reveals the nerve-wracking moments she faced while looking for her perfect vehicle.

“Come along with me to buy a new car,” Kristy begins.

Why she visited 3 different Honda dealerships

Kristy’s search for a vehicle landed her at the Honda dealership in Buena Park where she test drove the 2025 Honda Civic. She liked the car, but wasn’t happy with the price tag.

“They quoted me $30,000 for the car, which I didn’t feel comfortable with,” Kristy says. “[They] also told me that my car is worth $2,500.”

So, when Kristy took her car to get appraised at Carmax and was told her car was actually valued at $6,400, she knew it was time to head over to a second dealership. “At this point I was feeling quite overwhelmed,” Kristy says.

“My friend, Ashley, and her dad came to save me and help me negotiate through the second dealership,” Kristy says.

Together, the trio managed to negotiate a price of $27,500 with taxes and fees. However, despite the reduction in cost, Kristy and her team decided to walk away, feeling the deal was still not right.

Third dealership is the charm

Next it was time to visit the third dealership, this time in Huntington Beach.

“Headed to the third dealership and got the car for $27,049 after all the taxes [and] fees,” Kristy says. “Which I felt was a deal that I was comfortable with.”

With a roughly $3,000 to $4,000 difference in price compared to the initial dealership’s offer, Kristy felt confident in her decision of purchasing her new car at this location.

Reflecting on her experience, Kristy admitted that buying a brand-new car was outside of her usual comfort zone.

“Keep in mind guys, the whole process is so new to me. However, given how much maintenance I had to do on my previous car, I just knew it wasn’t worth it to keep paying more money,” Kristy explains.

For Kristy, it felt as though the cost of maintenance on her previous car was equivalent to the cost of a new car. So there was no doubt in her mind when she considered her daily work commute, that a new car may be in store.

“So that is why I opted for this decision, bye,” Kristy concludes.

Kristy’s content resonated with many users, who discussed the ups and downs of the car buying process.

“It is sooo stressful! I got a brand new car last year and it was my first time where it wasn’t stressful!” one viewer commented.

“$27k out the door isn’t bad at all!!!” another user said.

How can we make buying a new car less stressful?

Kristy’s experience isn’t the first The Daily Dot has heard about stressful car purchases. Back in June, car-buying expert Billy, told viewers a series of different questions every person should ask when entering a dealership.

But outside of questions, there is always preliminary information a shopper can have before walking in “like a pro.”

One main point Billy mentions, unlike Kristy, is to never let the dealership know if you are planning on paying a down payment that day. Rather let the dealership tell you their pricing options first before you let them know what you’re willing to pay.

Bottom line, know exactly what you are shopping for and how much that car is before walking into your local dealership(s). Always be ready to compare different financing options and dealership prices, like Kristy, and never agree to the first price given.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristy (@asap.kristy) via TikTok direct message for comment.

