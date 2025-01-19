‘Personally I prefer the Hyundai Sonata’: Expert shares how Toyota made the 2025 Camry ‘better’ for only $28K. But not everyone is convinced

If you’re in the market for a new sedan, you’ve probably considered getting a Toyota Camry. It’s one of the JDM brand’s most popular offerings. The company sells about 800 of them every single day.

And according to TikToker @pushingpistons, the 2025 iteration should be a hit with consumers as well. But some folks responded to his video who weren’t necessarily convinced this would be the case.

2025: A battery Camry?

Pistons begins his video by introducing the new offering from the popular JDM brand.

“This right here’s the new Toyota Camry and they made it better,” he begins. “So to enjoy your commute, they gave you a large panoramic sunroof. And they re-engineered these seat cushions to give your cheeks the comfort they deserve.”

Next, he points to the car’s dash area, pointing to a button with three glowing lights.

“While also being heated and ventilated. There’s also a large touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto,” he says. “A wireless charger, USB ports, and a cubby down here. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with a large center screen. Heads up display, JBL sound system. And this has acoustic glass to make the whole interior a lot quieter.”

Afterward, he talks about the car’s drive-train options. It features a gas-saving standard hybrid engine, with all-wheel-drive options.

“And under the hood is a new 2.5-liter hybrid system that gets up to 50 mpg and makes 232 horsepower,” he says. “But the best part is you can get this with all-wheel drive thanks to an electric motor that just powers the rear wheels.”

The design

The car enthusiast also heaped praise upon the car’s new design language.

“And the new design is sharp with the paint-matched front grille,” he shares. “New LED headlights, functional side vents, and these 19-inch wheels. But up top it’s got a blacked-out roof with new LED tail lights and a blacked-out spoiler, because it’s XSE.”

After showing off these features, he points to the car’s badging, indicating its trim level.

Following this, his video cuts to him standing at the rear of the car with the trunk popped open. The car reviewer then shows off the boot of the latest Camry offering.

“Now like you’d expect you get great trunk space, but I do appreciate the fact that you could lift up the floorboard,” he says. “And hook it up right here to access your tools as well as a spare tire in case you get a flat.”

Finally, he discusses how much folks can expect to pay for the lowest trim level of the 2025 Toyota Camry: “The base price is $28,000 and it’s honestly great from going from point A to point B.”

Numerous folks who replied took issue with his mention of the car’s base price. That’s because the model he showed off in the video certainly doesn’t retail for $28,000.

“I hate when they show top trim and proceed to mention base trim price smh,” one penned.

Another echoed the aforementioned sentiment, writing, “With all the bells and whistles I sure it’s not 28k.”

“28K plus 30k add ons,” someone else said.

Others remarked that they thought folks’ money could be better spent elsewhere. Like this one commenter who showed love for a Korean auto manufacturer’s offering in the same segment. “Personally I prefer the Hyundai Sonata,” they said.

Someone else said while the base price of the car is $28,000, getting it for that price would be a tall order.

“Although he says it’s $28,000. You cannot get a 2025 Camry for less than $39,000. The markup on these are ridiculous,” they wrote.

However, someone else countered this argument. They noted that they purchased a 2025 with options as shown in Pistons’ video. “My 2025 XSE was 38k, majority of options except AWD. You could get an LE or SE for low 30s depending on options and your location,” they wrote.

2025 Camry trims

According to this Toyota dealership’s website, there are four trim variants Toyota Camry buyers can choose from. Furthermore, each one of these trims can be outfitted with an all-wheel drive for an additional fee. It should be noted that AWD variants do take a slight mpg hit that tops out at a 2mpg differential.

Rival offerings

Some commenters who replied to Pistons’ post mentioned similar sedans from other manufacturers.

Like the Camry, Honda offers hybrid versions of its long-running sedan line. However, the starting MSRP for a top-trim Accord Hybrid is over $3,000 above the 2025 Camry XSE’s asking price of $39,300. The cheapest Hybrid Accord option is $33,655, which is $5,000 more than the Camry. Also, the Accord does not come with an all-wheel-drive option.

The 2025 Hyundai Sonata offers both standard gas and hybrid powertrains. However, you cannot get an all-wheel-drive variant if you want better gas mileage. That’s because the Sonata Hybrid doesn’t come with an AWD option.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota and Pushing Pistons via email for further comment.



