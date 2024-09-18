‘This reminds me a lot of a BMW’: Viewers can’t believe someone traded this 2024 Volkswagen for a new Nissan

Would you trade a Volkswagen for a Nissan? As technology increases and brands pivot away from longtime models and builds, rankings for reliability have shifted in the last few years.

Volkswagen is known for reliability and quality builds. RepairPal, a car enthusiast site, gave Volkswagen a reliability rating of 3.5 out of 5, which places it “12th out of 32 for all car brands.” Surprisingly, Volkswagen’s reliability rating doesn’t touch the reliability rating of Nissan, which comes in at 4 out of 5 or 9th out of all 32 car brands.

For example, the 2024 Nissan has a lower average repair cost of $500, compared to $652 across all models. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has an annual repair cost of $676.

Recently, a car dealer with Puyallup Nissan (@puyallupnissan) filmed a video after a customer traded in a brand new 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan with 5,300 miles for a brand new Nissan ARIYA. He called the trade an “upgrade.” Is it really?

A look at the Volkswagen Tiguan

Car and Driver, a car review site, listed the new Volkswagen Tiguan as third best in the compact SUV category. Features include An IQ.DRIVE driver-assistance system (standard in the base S trim), an “adaptive cruise control with a lane centering feature,” high beam headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a faux-leather steering wheel, an upgraded infotainment system, and wireless charging. The 2024 Tiguan ranges in price from $30,305 for a base model to $40,305 for the deluxe SEL R-Line.

Performance features include a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with “184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque.” Buyers can also choose between either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Tiguan also gets 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

What features does the Nissan ARIYA have?

According to Car and Driver, the new Nissan ARIYA vastly outperforms the outgoing Nissan Leaf in “space, range, power, and style.” It has an EPA-estimated range between 265 and 304 miles. The ARIYA comes with two battery pack options but does lack charging capabilities compared to other all-electric models.

Ranging in price from $40,980 to $55,580, the new Nissan ARIYA is a more expensive option than the Volkswagen Tiguan. Car and Driver reports that the “starting price puts it above the Leaf and other affordable EVs but under the base price of a Tesla Model Y.”

Unlike the Volkswagen Tiguan, the ARIYA requires an upgrade to really get your money’s worth, Car and Driver states. This is because the entry-level ARIYA comes with a smaller battery pack and a lower 216-mile estimated driving range than the other trim packages. The top package, the Venture+ trim, has an estimated driving range of 304 miles per charge.

The EPA rates the Venture+ model for 111 MPGe for the city and 95 MPGe for the highway.

Was the trade-in good?

Puyallup Nissan’s video has garnered over 31,000 views and 1,153 likes as of this writing. Most viewers disagreed with the dealer, claiming that the Tiguan is a great car that didn’t need to be traded in.

“More like a downgrade to a Nissan! The Tiguan is superb,” one said.

“That’s no upgrade, man,” another agreed.

“I unfortunately have owned 2 Nissans. Worst cars I have owned,” a third shared.

“No offense but a 2024 VW would have been the upgrade over the Nissan,” a fourth added.

One viewer disagreed and claimed that Volkswagen was of lesser quality.

“Good upgrade. Volkswagen is garbage,” the viewer said.

