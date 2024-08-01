‘Thank God I bought a Lexus’: Mechanic shows 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe with only 400 miles needs massive engine fix. It’s an alarming trend

Disgruntled car owners and alarmed mechanics have created seemingly endless amounts of TikTok videos about major issues with newer vehicles. Recently, mechanic Red_beard16 (@red_beard16) went viral for a video about having to tear out and strip the engine from a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe because of an irregularly sized valve. As of this writing, it has garnered over 126,000 views.

An issue with a valve

In the video, the TikToker explains that the customer brought the car in due to a tapping noise in the engine. Unfortunately for the customer, the tapping noise led Red_beard16 to discover that “one of the valves on the exhaust side cylinder 3 was shorter than the other.” He said this forced him to remove and dismantle the new 2.5-liter turbo Smartstream motor.

“400 miles on this vehicle, mind you,” he said. “Hyundai wants to tear down on the point of failure for this customer.”

In fact, Red_beard16 said the car was so new that it hadn’t “even had its first oil change” when he removed the engine to determine why the valve was shorter than the rest.

“Would you be upset, as a customer, if your brand new car had to have the motor torn out and stripped down to bare nothing to replace one exhaust valve?” he asked.

Some viewers blamed the manufacturer

“First problem: it’s a Hyundai,” one said.

“What’s the deal with KIA/Hyundai and their engines? It’s been going on for too long!” a second questioned.

Another viewer added, “I had higher hopes on these newer ones after all the previous issues. You would think they would be extra careful when redesigning these engines to [make] sure they can retain customers.”

Others highlighted issues with newer vehicles

“Toyota just Recalled 100,000 Tacoma’s for engine replacement,” a viewer said.

“Are there any new vehicles that are legitimately good…jeep, hyundai, chevy, gmc, dodge, ram, Ford, hell even toyota got problems,” a second wondered.

“Hondas are blowing head gaskets at 15k,” a third said.

“We had a new ford Bronco do that,” another shared. “Ford had to put a new engine back in it.”

It’s not just the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

According to New Atlas, new cars purchased in the “last few years have twice as many quality problems as they had in 2010s.” The site’s report details how most of the issues come from the introduction of new technologies into newer models, with some models averaging “more than five quality issues per vehicle.”

On TikTok, drivers have reported a range of issues. These include a brand-new vehicle leaking from the inside, monthly repairs on a 2019 BMW that cost the owner thousands of dollars, and more.

According to Consumer Reports, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe ranks average for predicted reliability compared to average new cars. However, the report also lists two recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the engine’s powertrain and for the back over prevention system.

How would viewers respond in the customer’s shoes?

Many viewers claimed they’d demand a new engine if they’d just purchased a new car and it had the same issue as the Hyundai.

“I would be HIGHLY upset. I get it that things happen but dang,” a viewer said.

“I’d be livid,” a second agreed. “I was mad that it took Subaru 4 hours to install mudflaps. they were common aftermarket ones that many WRX owners used so it shouldn’t have been such an ordeal.”

“I’d demand a new motor installed,” a third added.

Others claimed that as long as the issue was fixed, they’d have no issue with needing the engine repaired.

“If free fix and a beast of a loaner no issues,” one said.

“As long as I got a loaner car and everything was fixed properly and I still have my hundred thousand mile warranty I’m cool,” a second echoed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Red_beard16 via TikTok Comments. No other form of contact was available. It emailed Hyundai for more information.

